HD KSOE secures $1 billion LNG carrier order from Greek tycoon’s Capital Group

On June 27, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), the intermediate holding company for HD Hyundai Group’s shipbuilding business, announced that it had signed a contract with an Oceania shipping company to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The new vessels will be built by HD Hyundai Samho and are expected to be delivered in batches by the second half of 2028. iMarine reports citing some industry sources that the order came from Capital, owned by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis.

The total value of the order is 1.3963 trillion won (approximately US$1.03 billion), with each vessel costing approximately US$258 million. According to Clarkson data, the market price for LNG carriers is US$255 million, and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries’ order price is slightly higher than the market price.

This is the second shipbuilding contract announced by HD Hyundai Samho within a week. On the 23rd, Greek shipowner Evalend Shipping commissioned HD Hyundai Samho to build two 157,000 DWT Suezmax oil tankers, which are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2027.

Including the latest orders, HD KSOE has received orders for 76 new ships worth approximately US$10.5 billion this year, achieving approximately 58.2% of its annual order target of US$18.05 billion.

By ship type, this includes 4 LNG carriers, 6 LNG bunkering vessels, 8 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)/ammonia carriers, 2 ethane carriers, 44 container ships and 11 oil tankers.