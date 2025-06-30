Aker Arctic and Bluetech Finland transaction completed

Aker Arctic Technology Inc (“Aker Arctic”) announced on May 19, 2025, that Aker Arctic and Bluetech Finland Ltd (“Bluetech”) are joining forces and will transfer to the ownership of Arctic Marine Technology Group Oy, established to own the companies. The completion of the transaction required the approval of the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and the fulfilment of other customary closing conditions. The transaction has now been completed, Aker Arctic said.

At the core of Aker Arctic’s operations is highly specialized expertise in icebreaker design, and Bluetech’s transfer to the ownership of the common parent company is an essential step in supporting the company’s growth targets, including in the North American markets.

“I am very pleased that the merger of Aker Arctic and Bluetech into the same group has been completed. Together, Aker Arctic and Bluetech form a globally significant player that can cover the entire design chain from preliminary studies and concept design all the way to production design,” says Mika Hovilainen, Managing Director of Arctic Marine Technology Group Oy.

Aker Arctic and Bluetech form an entity of approximately 150 professionals focused on demanding ship design. Arctic Marine Technology Group Oy is owned by Finnish Industry Investment Ltd (Tesi) and ABB.