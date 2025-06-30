Port of Antwerp-Bruges hit by national strike

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges has recently experienced significant disruptions due to a national strike in Belgium. Port Technology reported citing the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, “the national strike (on 25 June) has a considerable impact on port operations, with disruptions to both road and rail transport, as well as to the handling of goods.”

The port authority noted that some terminals and logistics companies were forced to scale down or temporarily halt their activities.

Road and rail transport were particularly affected, with several access routes to the port experiencing delays or closures.

The port authority further reported that “the accessibility of the port area is severely limited, and traffic congestion has been observed on several key routes.”

Rail services were also disrupted, leading to delays in the movement of containers and other cargo.

The strike’s impact extended to terminal operations, with “a number of terminals not operating at full capacity,” reported the port.

The authority advised port users to check with their logistics partners for the latest updates on specific terminals and services.

Normal operations have now resumed at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges following the conclusion of the strike. The port authority thanked all stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during the disruption.

The recent disruption at the port comes amid wider challenges facing container ports across Northern Europe—including Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hamburg, and Bremerhaven—which are experiencing their most prolonged operational difficulties since the pandemic, with congestion and delays steadily worsening.