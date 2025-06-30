Van Oord names Just In ‘t Velt as new CPO

Van Oord has announced the appointment of Mr Just In ‘t Velt to the position of Chief People Officer (CPO) in its Executive Committee. Van Oord’s people agenda is fundamental to its strategy and to building a high-performance organisation.

Just In ‘t Velt is a broadly oriented HR leader with over 25 years of international experience. In the past 5 years, Just worked as Global HR Director at ASML. Prior to this, he held similar roles at Mammoet and Eriks, both part of family-owned holding company SHV.

Govert Van Oord, CEO Van Oord: ‘We are very happy that Just In ‘t Velt has joined Van Oord. ‘The Right People’ is one of Van Oord’s strategic pillars, designed to build an organisation that is people focused, collaborative, agile, client oriented and performance driven. We look forward to continuing and build our people organisation under his leadership.’