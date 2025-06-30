  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Coastal Bend LNG initiates development of 22.5 Mtpa LNG export facility

2025 June 30   12:17

LNG

Coastal Bend LNG initiates development of 22.5 Mtpa LNG export facility

Coastal Bend LNG says it has initiated development of a 22.5 million ton per annum (Mtpa) natural gas liquefaction and export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast. Coastal Bend LNG’s planned development will include up to five 4.5 Mtpa liquefaction trains, cogeneration, LNG storage tanks, and export facilities for shipping, bunkering, and ISO containers. Carbon capture, transport, and storage will be integrated into Coastal Bend LNG’s facilities to deliver low carbon intensity natural gas sourced from U.S. onshore basins.

“We are responding to growing global demand for low carbon intensity LNG,” said Nick Flores, CEO of Coastal Bend LNG. He added, “The integration of carbon capture on both our liquefaction and cogeneration facilities will deliver low carbon intensity LNG while monetizing both 45Q tax credits and our low-carbon products.”

Coastal Bend LNG expects to pre-file its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permits during 2025

About Coastal Bend LNG
Coastal Bend LNG is a privately held energy infrastructure development company dedicated to delivering low-carbon energy to the world. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence, the company is at the forefront of unleashing American energy dominance.

Topics:

LNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:12

China’s CSSC and CSIC merger to face key regulatory review on July 4

17:19

ClassNK provides evaluation to Kumiai Navigation for its dual-fuel LPG and ammonia carrier

16:45

WSC releases Container Lost at Sea report - 2025 update

16:22

GCMD successfully demonstrates world’s first end-to-end value chain for onboard captured CO2

15:12

ClassNK issues world's first AiP for LCO2/Methanol Carrier developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MOL

14:40

Hapag-Lloyd informs about terminal operations disruption in Mexico

14:18

Shell kicks off production at the Ormen Lange phase III project in the Norwegian Sea

12:21

Naming ceremony for the Navy's USS Jeremiah Denton

11:31

Van Oord names Just In ‘t Velt as new CPO

11:16

Austal refinances debt facilities to support future growth

10:49

Port of Antwerp-Bruges hit by national strike

10:32

Viking expects to take delivery of 27 additional river ships by 2028 and ten additional ocean ships by 2031

10:09

Aker Arctic and Bluetech Finland transaction completed

09:37

HD KSOE secures $1 billion LNG carrier order from Greek tycoon’s Capital Group

2025 June 29

15:44

Port of Antwerp-Bruges welcomes Flemish and German governments for discussions on energy transition and industrial cooperation

15:20

BRS Group: Ammonia market update, 1H, 2025

14:28

Smart port boosts China-Vietnam trade

13:12

SPARK and Hutchison Ports sign a concession agreement to develop Dry Port in Saudi Arabia

11:07

Gibraltar Gov't conducts emergency response exercise at Bleak House

09:57

StockSpace and Axione Development to establish AED 50M warehouse in KEZAD

2025 June 28

16:23

TotalEnergies acquires 25% interest in Block 53 offshore Suriname

15:56

APL announces Fuel Adjustment Factor effective as of 1 July 2025

14:49

The CIB supports BC Ferries’ essential service upgrades

12:51

Kalmar’s climate targets validated by Science Based Targets initiative

12:18

DOF Group ASA secures two long term contracts from Petrobras, Brazil

11:46

DNV: New reporting requirements for GHG compliance services

10:13

Cybersecurity concept for FPSOs from Hanwha Ocean gets ABS approval

2025 June 27

18:03

Ningbo-Zhoushan reports new half-year container volume record high

17:39

Saudi Ports Authority signs privatization contracts for multipurpose cargo terminals at 8 Saudi ports

17:28

LR: Hong Kong Convention brings new recycling challenges for shipowners

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news