Coastal Bend LNG initiates development of 22.5 Mtpa LNG export facility

Coastal Bend LNG says it has initiated development of a 22.5 million ton per annum (Mtpa) natural gas liquefaction and export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast. Coastal Bend LNG’s planned development will include up to five 4.5 Mtpa liquefaction trains, cogeneration, LNG storage tanks, and export facilities for shipping, bunkering, and ISO containers. Carbon capture, transport, and storage will be integrated into Coastal Bend LNG’s facilities to deliver low carbon intensity natural gas sourced from U.S. onshore basins.

“We are responding to growing global demand for low carbon intensity LNG,” said Nick Flores, CEO of Coastal Bend LNG. He added, “The integration of carbon capture on both our liquefaction and cogeneration facilities will deliver low carbon intensity LNG while monetizing both 45Q tax credits and our low-carbon products.”

Coastal Bend LNG expects to pre-file its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permits during 2025

Coastal Bend LNG is a privately held energy infrastructure development company dedicated to delivering low-carbon energy to the world. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence, the company is at the forefront of unleashing American energy dominance.