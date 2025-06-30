  1. Home
2025 June 30   14:18

offshore

Shell kicks off production at the Ormen Lange phase III project in the Norwegian Sea

Shell, a UK-based energy company, has initiated production at the Ormen Lange phase III project in the Norwegian Sea, 120 kilometers northwest of Kristiansund, Norway. This phase enhances gas recovery from the field, increasing the recovery rate from 75% to 85% through two subsea compression stations. The project, approved in July 2022, includes four well frames, each capable of supporting eight wells, and is expected to yield an additional 30-50 billion cubic meters of gas, World Energy reports.

Operated by Shell with a 17.8% stake, the Ormen Lange field involves partners Vår Energi (6.3%), Petoro (36.5%), Equinor Energy (25.3%), and Orlen Upstream Norway (14%). The gas is processed at the Nyhamna onshore facility and exported to European markets via the Langeled pipeline, with a receiving point in Easington, England, and connections to a North Sea hub. Shell noted: “Ormen Lange is one of Norway’s most complex and technologically demanding field developments. No other Norwegian field produces from such deep water, under such harsh conditions and with such advanced equipment. The gas from Ormen Lange covers up to 20% of the UK’s gas needs.”

Vår Energi highlighted that the project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, contributing to its goal of producing over 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the fourth quarter of 2025. The subsea compression system is powered by two 120-kilometer cables connected to Norway’s grid, primarily fueled by renewable energy, reducing the carbon intensity of the gas production process compared to facilities reliant on fossil fuels.

Located at depths of 850 to 1,100 meters, Ormen Lange is Norway’s second-largest gas field, with all production equipment situated on the seabed, eliminating the need for surface platforms. The phase III development, approved by license partners in 2021, enhances the field’s capacity to meet Europe’s energy demands while supporting sustainable production practices.

The project strengthens Europe’s energy supply by increasing gas output from the Ormen Lange field. The use of advanced subsea technology and renewable energy-powered compression systems demonstrates a commitment to efficient and environmentally conscious energy production. This milestone supports the region’s energy needs while fostering economic benefits through continued collaboration among the project partners.

