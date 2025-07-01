  1. Home
2025 July 1   13:16

Equinor discovers oil in the Johan Castberg area in the Barents Sea

Equinor says it has struck oil in exploration well 7720/7-DD-1H, Drivis Tubåen, on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea. The well was drilled in the Drivis structure on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea. According to preliminary estimates the size of the discovery is 9-15 million barrels of oil.

"Only a short time after Johan Castberg came on stream and is producing at full capacity, we have made a new discovery that can provide additional reserves for the field. The Johan Castberg volume base originally estimated at 450–650 million barrels, our clear ambition is to increase the reserves by a another 250–550 million barrels. To realise this, we are planning six new IOR (increased oil recovery) wells and continuous exploration activity. At the same time, we will develop Isflak as a rapid field expansion with planned start-up in 2028," says Grete Birgitte Haaland, Equinor's senior vice president for Exploration & Production North.

The oil was proven in a new segment called the Tubåen formation 1769 metres below the seabed in 345 metres of water. The well was drilled by the Transocean Enabler drilling rig as an exploratory extension from a production well. The licensees will consider tie-in of the discovery to the Johan Castberg field.

The Barents Sea is the least explored ocean area on the Norwegian continental shelf. With the Johan Castberg's production facilities in place, it becomes more attractive to explore the neighbouring areas. Going forward, two rigs will drill both production wells and new exploration wells in the areas around Johan Castberg and Goliat. Equinor will drill one to two exploration wells annually around Johan Castberg.

On 17 June, the field reached plateau and is now producingabout 220,000 barrels of oil per day. Every three to four days, a loaded tanker now departs from Johan Castberg.

Drivis Tubåen is the fourteenth exploration well in production licence 532. The licence was awarded in the 20th licensing round in 2009. Transocean Enabler is now continuing drilling operations on the Johan Castberg field in production licence 532 for Equinor. The partners in the Johan Castberg licence are operator Equinor (46.3 percent), Vår Energi (30 percent) and Petoro (23.7 percent).

