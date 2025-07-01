  1. Home
2025 July 1   10:23

shipbuilding

MacGregor to deliver fully automatic twistlocks for Hapag-Lloyd’s 19,900 TEU vessels

MacGregor announced that it has secured an order from Hapag-Lloyd for its fully automatic twistlocks (ACV-1) “Hippo”, designed to improve cargo handling efficiency. Twistlocks are used to secure containers on ships, ensuring stability and safety during transport.

This order will support Hapag-Lloyd’s A19-series ships, which include six 19,900 TEU vessels: Al Nefud, Al Dahna Express, Barzan, Al Muraykh, Al Zubara, and Tihama.

The order was booked in the first quarter 2025. The first set of Hippos is planned to be delivered beginning the second quarter of 2025 and to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026.

This order highlights the collaboration between MacGregor and Hapag-Lloyd to increase cargo capacity, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. With this action, Hapag-Lloyd aims to improve cargo operations while reinforcing its leadership in the competitive container shipping market.

With a strong commitment to innovation and collaboration, MacGregor continues to develop advanced cargo securing solutions for the container shipping segment tailored to the evolving needs of the industry. This includes lashing equipment, which consists of rods, turnbuckles, and other securing devices that keep containers safely in place during transport. This latest order further solidifies MacGregor’s position as a trusted partner in delivering high-quality, efficient, and safe container handling solutions for global shipping companies.

