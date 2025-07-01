Schottel celebrates 75 years of its SRP, the leading invention since 1950

SCHOTTEL founder Josef Becker revolutionized marine propulsion technology with his invention of the fully steerable rudder propeller, a groundbreaking innovation that continues to shape the maritime industry today. Since its introduction, more than 17,000 SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers have been sold, powering a wide variety of vessels on nearly every major body of water around the globe. This year marks the 75th anniversary of this revolutionary development, the Company said.

With the invention of the SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller (SRP) in 1950, ships could – for the first time – use the full power of their propulsion system for manoeuvering. This Z-drive eliminated the need for a separate rudder blade and featured a propeller that could be steered endlessly through 360 degrees. This technical breakthrough had a profound impact on shipbuilding and marine operations.

17,000+ units installed

"Throughout its 75-year history, the SRP has played a pivotal role in pioneering new maritime markets. From early harbour tugboats to offshore energy exploration, to today’s leading solution for fully electric tugs – this versatile propulsion system has consistently been the preferred choice in response to emerging demands,” says SCHOTTEL CEO Stefan Kaul, reflecting on the SRP’s remarkable success. Customers value SCHOTTEL’s extensive technical expertise and tailored after-sales service. “Behind the more than 17,000 SRPs sold are partnerships built on trust and reliability. That is deeply moving and a source of pride.”

Used in 120+ vessel types

Today, the SRP is available in numerous variants, covering a wide range of power sources, installation options, and operational requirements. Its exceptional versatility is evident from the fact that it is used in more than 120 different vessel types for a variety of applications.



SRP: the starting point for SCHOTTEL’s broad propulsion portfolio

The design principles of the SRP have had a significant influence on azimuth technology in the global maritime market. At SCHOTTEL, it has paved the way for the development of additional main and auxiliary propulsion systems, each of which is tailored to the diverse operational profiles of modern vessels. Alongside the SRP, customers choose other main drives, such as the controllable pitch propeller (SCP) or the azimuth pull propeller (SCHOTTEL EcoPeller), as well as a wide range of auxiliary drives.