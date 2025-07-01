GTT partners with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to enhance LNG bunkering vessels performance and flexibility

GTT and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding have launched a joint innovation project to optimise the design and performance of LNG bunkering vessels. The initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and reduce operating costs by integrating advanced technologies and design improvements, GTT said.

At the core of this project is the increase of the effective pressure in liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks using GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system. While the current industry standard sits at 0.7 barg (unit of measurement, abbreviation of ‘bar gauge’, meaning 1 bar above atmospheric pressure), the partnership will enable a design pressure of 1 barg, leveraging on various approvals already received from Class Societies for this pressure.

This breakthrough will offer operators several key advantages: