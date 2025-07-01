GTT partners with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to enhance LNG bunkering vessels performance and flexibility

GTT and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding have launched a joint innovation project to optimise the design and performance of LNG bunkering vessels. The initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and reduce operating costs by integrating advanced technologies and design improvements, GTT said.
At the core of this project is the increase of the effective pressure in liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks using GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system. While the current industry standard sits at 0.7 barg (unit of measurement, abbreviation of ‘bar gauge’, meaning 1 bar above atmospheric pressure), the partnership will enable a design pressure of 1 barg, leveraging on various approvals already received from Class Societies for this pressure.
This breakthrough will offer operators several key advantages:
- Extended operational flexibility: The ability to load LNG at higher temperatures as well as the possibility to speed up the LNG delivery.
- Improved energy efficiency: The reduction in the vessel’s electrical power consumption, particularly during stand-by periods, thanks to a lower use of its subcooler (active equipment which keeps LNG cold).
- Regulatory compliance anticipated: The new design anticipates evolving environmental regulations, including the Alternative Fuels Infrastructures Regulations (AFNIR) recommendations on cold-ironing, thanks to a significant increase in holding time.
- This partnership will also evaluate the technical feasibility of increasing the design pressure up to 2 barg. This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of GTT and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to drive continuous innovation and support the maritime industry’s energy transition.