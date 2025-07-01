  1. Home
2025 July 1   09:29

Port of New York and New Jersey five-month container volume rose 6.5% to 3,7 million TEUs

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that its seaport was the nation’s busiest in May 2025, handling nearly 775,000 TEUs. The PATH commuter rail system recorded its second-busiest month since the pandemic, reaching 75 percent of pre-pandemic ridership with weekend ridership nearing all-time records, while the agency’s vehicular crossings continued showing strong volume matching 2024 and pre-pandemic 2019.

Port of New York and New Jersey:

The Port of New York and New Jersey was the nation’s busiest cargo gateway in May 2025. The port handled 774,698 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) through the month, showing strong resilience through its diversified supply lines despite tariff-related uncertainties across the supply chain. May 2025’s total was a 20 percent jump from pre-pandemic May 2019. It was a 2 percent decline from May 2024, when the port was absorbing additional cargo volume following the collapse of the Key Bridge and the closure of the Port of Baltimore.

From January through May, the port handled 3,729,611 TEUs. This was an increase of 6.5 percent over the same period of 2024 and was a jump of 22.6 percent over the first five months of 2019.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country. For over a century, the agency’s network of major airports; critical bridges, tunnels and bus terminals; a commuter rail line; and the busiest seaport on the East Coast has been among the most vital in the country – transporting hundreds of millions of people and moving essential goods into and out of the region. The Port Authority also owns and manages the 16-acre World Trade Center campus, which today welcomes tens of thousands of office workers and millions of annual visitors.

