Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average LSFO prices falling for a sixth consecutive trading session, Ship & Bunker reports.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $553/mt on Monday, remaining at its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2/mt to $470.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1.50/mt to $756/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.16/bl to $67.61/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $522.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1/mt to $491.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $512/mt, and at Houston they declined by $2/mt to $486/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.02/bl from the previous session's close at $67.63/bl as of 5:29 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt rise in bunker prices.