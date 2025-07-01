  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday

2025 July 1   14:20

bunkering

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average LSFO prices falling for a sixth consecutive trading session, Ship & Bunker reports.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $553/mt on Monday, remaining at its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2/mt to $470.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1.50/mt to $756/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.16/bl to $67.61/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $522.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1/mt to $491.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $512/mt, and at Houston they declined by $2/mt to $486/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.02/bl from the previous session's close at $67.63/bl as of 5:29 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt rise in bunker prices.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:17

NTSB releases report on collision between the Mexican Navy training vessel and the Brooklyn Bridge

17:38

Redelfi appoints AFRY as technical partner for new battery energy storage pipeline in Italy

17:11

LNG infrastructure market poised for expansion amid rising gas demand, report says

16:53

Horizon Fuel Cell and Methanol Reformer announce MoU jointly advancing clean energy solutions

16:44

Incat Crowther designed new 60-metre FSIV set to enter service for Zamil Offshore

16:22

Hanwha Ocean was selected to build next-generation icebreaking RV

15:37

HII and C3 AI forge strategic AI partnership to support US Navy shipbuilding

15:03

Canada’s first large-scale LNG export facility starts operations

13:49

Maersk announces changes on its SAE, NAE services

13:16

Equinor discovers oil in the Johan Castberg area in the Barents Sea

12:38

GTT partners with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to enhance LNG bunkering vessels performance and flexibility

11:43

AFRY will conduct a feasibility study for an E-Methane plant in Kotka

11:18

Schottel celebrates 75 years of its SRP, the leading invention since 1950

10:23

MacGregor to deliver fully automatic twistlocks for Hapag-Lloyd’s 19,900 TEU vessels

09:29

Port of New York and New Jersey five-month container volume rose 6.5% to 3,7 million TEUs

2025 June 30

18:12

China’s CSSC and CSIC merger to face key regulatory review on July 4

17:19

ClassNK provides evaluation to Kumiai Navigation for its dual-fuel LPG and ammonia carrier

16:45

WSC releases Container Lost at Sea report - 2025 update

16:22

GCMD successfully demonstrates world’s first end-to-end value chain for onboard captured CO2

15:12

ClassNK issues world's first AiP for LCO2/Methanol Carrier developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MOL

14:40

Hapag-Lloyd informs about terminal operations disruption in Mexico

14:18

Shell kicks off production at the Ormen Lange phase III project in the Norwegian Sea

12:21

Naming ceremony for the Navy's USS Jeremiah Denton

12:17

Coastal Bend LNG initiates development of 22.5 Mtpa LNG export facility

11:31

Van Oord names Just In ‘t Velt as new CPO

11:16

Austal refinances debt facilities to support future growth

10:49

Port of Antwerp-Bruges hit by national strike

10:32

Viking expects to take delivery of 27 additional river ships by 2028 and ten additional ocean ships by 2031

10:09

Aker Arctic and Bluetech Finland transaction completed

09:37

HD KSOE secures $1 billion LNG carrier order from Greek tycoon’s Capital Group

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news