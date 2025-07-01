  1. Home
  Redelfi appoints AFRY as technical partner for new battery energy storage pipeline in Italy

2025 July 1

Redelfi appoints AFRY as technical partner for new battery energy storage pipeline in Italy

The project aims to accelerate the country’s energy transition by enabling more reliable integration of renewable energy into the grid

Redelfi has appointed AFRY to provide technical advisory services to support the development of a new portfolio of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across Italy. The project aims to accelerate the country’s energy transition by enabling more reliable integration of renewable energy into the grid.

Redelfi is a private Italian company specialising in the development of sustainable and innovative infrastructure for the energy transition. As part of its “Redelfi 2 Pipeline”, the company is developing 9 stand-alone BESS projects, which together are expected to reach an installed capacity of approximately 1 GW.

The battery systems will be able to store clean energy for 4-8 hours, making it available on demand. This will contribute to grid stability and reduce reliance on conventional power generation.

AFRY will provide basic design and support throughout the authorisation process to ensure compliance with national regulations and international standards, ultimately bringing the projects to a ready-to-build stage within a streamlined timeline. AFRY's role also includes preparing vendor due diligence reports.

Davide Sommariva, President of Redelfi Group, commented on the partnership with AFRY: “This new agreement with AFRY represents a significant step in the implementation of the Redelfi 2 pipeline and strengthens a collaboration based on shared values, strategic vision, and a mutual commitment to a sustainable energy future. We aim for solid and responsible growth, supported by high-profile partners like AFRY”.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Redelfi, built on trust and collaboration. Our continued engagement reflects AFRY’s client-centric approach and commitment to advancing sustainable solutions together", says Alessio Giuffra, AFRY’s Managing Director for Italy.

AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 18,000 devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. 

