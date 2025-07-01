  1. Home
2025 July 1   11:43

alternative fuels

AFRY will conduct a feasibility study for an E-Methane plant in Kotka

AFRY says it has been tasked by Arctic Sisu, a Finnish e-fuel company, to conduct a feasibility study for a large-scale e-methane production facility in Kotka, Finland. The project, planned in three phases, aims to produce 900–950 GWh of renewable e-methane annually, using CO2 from nearby pulp production as a raw material.

The study will support Arctic Sisu in making their investment decision which is expected in 2026. The plant would be built next to the existing Kotkamills Pulp & Paper mill and would capture and reuse CO2 emissions from the pulp production process as a raw material for e-methane production, making it Europe’s first facility to capture and reuse CO2 from pulp production. The produced e-methane offers a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels in the maritime sector.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, the study will provide Arctic Sisu with the detailed analysis required to move forward with the investment decision, including determining the conditions under which e-methane production at the site would be feasible and optimal. If implemented, the commercial production for the first stage is planned to begin in 2028.

The study follows a top-down design approach, starting from the overall project and plant goals and progressing to detailed engineering and discipline-specific decisions necessary to achieve those goals. The study incorporates the latest information from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and AFRY's in-house data, ensuring that all evaluations are based on the most current and relevant technical and market insights.

“We see clear value — and have already gained it — from AFRY’s experience in similar plant developments and other industrial projects they’ve contributed to. The collaboration has started off well, and we’re eager to see how it progresses and what this phase delivers, along with the upcoming stages of both the project and sourcing,” says Jonne Pöyhtäri, CEO of Arctic Sisu.

“We are excited to partner with Arctic Sisu in this pioneering project to utilize CO2 from pulp production as e-methane raw material and to support them in their journey to become a significant e-fuel producer. We look forward to offering our insights into the entire power-to-x value chain for this project which ultimately enables the transition to more sustainable maritime and other transportation,” said Jukka Lehtonen, Head of Business Unit, Renewable and Thermal Energy at AFRY in Finland.

The Kotka plant is Arctic Sisu’s first announced e-methane project. The company aims to become one of the most significant e-fuel producers in Europe by 2030.

