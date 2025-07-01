Maersk announces changes on its SAE, NAE services

Maersk has announced that its South Atlantic Express (SAE) service will have its last call at Norfolk, VA as follows:

Last SAE vessel calling Norfolk, VA:

Seaspan Hannover 525S

USNFK ETD: June 27th

As an alternative, customers may continue to book to/from Norfolk, VA on our North Atlantic Service (NAE), which will now call Norfolk starting as follows:

First NAE vessel calling Norfolk, VA:

Polar Costa Rica 529S

USNFK ETA: July 16th

Additionally, please note our NAE service will have its last call in Wilmington, NC as follows:

Last NAE vessel calling Wilmington, NC:

Polar Brasil 528S

USILM ETD: July 10th

As an alternative, customers may continue to book to/from Wilmington, NC on our SAE service, which has a fast connection to our Panama hub for further access to our global network.

The new SAE rotation will be as follows:

Manzanillo, PA – Puerto Cortes, HN – Santo Tomas de Castilla, GT – Port Everglades, FL – Wilmington, NC – Philadelphia, PA – Wilmington, NC – Savannah, GA – Port Everglades, FL – Santo Tomas de Castilla, GT – Puerto Cortes, HN

The new NAE rotation will be as follows:

Cartagena, CO – Turbo, CO – Manzanillo, PA – Puerto Moin, CR – Philadelphia, PA – Norfolk, VA – Savannah, GA