Maersk announces changes on its SAE, NAE services

Maersk has announced that its South Atlantic Express (SAE) service will have its last call at Norfolk, VA as follows:
Last SAE vessel calling Norfolk, VA:
Seaspan Hannover 525S
USNFK ETD: June 27th
As an alternative, customers may continue to book to/from Norfolk, VA on our North Atlantic Service (NAE), which will now call Norfolk starting as follows:
First NAE vessel calling Norfolk, VA:
Polar Costa Rica 529S
USNFK ETA: July 16th
Additionally, please note our NAE service will have its last call in Wilmington, NC as follows:
Last NAE vessel calling Wilmington, NC:
Polar Brasil 528S
USILM ETD: July 10th
As an alternative, customers may continue to book to/from Wilmington, NC on our SAE service, which has a fast connection to our Panama hub for further access to our global network.
The new SAE rotation will be as follows:
Manzanillo, PA – Puerto Cortes, HN – Santo Tomas de Castilla, GT – Port Everglades, FL – Wilmington, NC – Philadelphia, PA – Wilmington, NC – Savannah, GA – Port Everglades, FL – Santo Tomas de Castilla, GT – Puerto Cortes, HN
The new NAE rotation will be as follows:
Cartagena, CO – Turbo, CO – Manzanillo, PA – Puerto Moin, CR – Philadelphia, PA – Norfolk, VA – Savannah, GA