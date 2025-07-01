Incat Crowther designed new 60-metre FSIV set to enter service for Zamil Offshore

Photo credit: Incat Crowther

Zamil 80, the first of three new 60-metre Fast Support Intervention Vessels (FSIVs) Incat Crowther has designed for offshore marine services provider Zamil Offshore has successfully passed sea trials and will soon enter service. The new vessel exceeded expectations, achieving a service speed of 28 knots with a 200-tonne payload – comfortably above the contracted required service speed of 25 knots, Incat Crowther said in its news release.

The three new ABS-Classed, low-draft monohull FSIVs are being constructed by Singaporean shipbuilder Lita Ocean and will assist Zamil Offshore with the efficient and safe transport of cargo, heavy maintenance equipment and personnel for Saudi Aramco’s operations in the Arabian Sea.

Construction on the remaining two contracted vessels is expected to be completed in 2025.

The new vessels are powered by four MTU 16V4000 diesel engines coupled to ZF gearboxes driving Hamilton HT810 waterjets. Manoeuvrability of the DP2-certified vessels is enhanced by three Hydromaster tunnel bow thrusters, allowing safe docking and superior station-keeping for transfer of cargo and personnel. Two of the main engines are coupled to FFS firefighting pumps with paired 1200 m3/hr water monitors and shipboard water spray protection offering FiFi-1 capability. Three Scania 300kW diesel generators provide ship service power.

The vessels’ main deck offers an expansive 250m2 aft cargo deck rated at 2.5 t/ m2 and a climate-controlled forward cabin featuring business-class seating for 60 service personnel, as well as three bathrooms, an office, snack bar and a well-equipped medical bay. Each vessel’s 18 crew are housed on the hull deck which features a large pantry, mess, three bathrooms and laundry. The health of the crew is also prioritised with an isolation room located behind a sealed door.

The vessels comply with the latest MCVSR requirements from Saudi Aramco, including ABS SMART and IDM-A notations.

The delivery of Zamil 80 builds on Incat Crowther’s track record of successful large fast monohull crew boat projects, with the global digital shipbuilder delivering a portfolio of over twenty 58m-68m monohull crew boats for operators around the world.