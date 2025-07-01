  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Horizon Fuel Cell and Methanol Reformer announce MoU jointly advancing clean energy solutions

2025 July 1   16:53

alternative fuels

Horizon Fuel Cell and Methanol Reformer announce MoU jointly advancing clean energy solutions

Horizon Fuel Cell and Methanol Reformer announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance clean energy solutions through the integration of their respective technologies, recently concluded at the Connecting Hydrogen Europe event in Madrid, Horizon Fuel Cell Group said.

Horizon Fuel Cell is a global leader in heavy duty fuel cell systems, and Methanol Reformer is a Spanish company specialising in methanol-to-hydrogen generator technologies.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on adapting Horizon’s fuel cell systems for seamless integration into MR’s modular methanol-to-hydrogen generators. The agreement sets the framework for technical cooperation, certification processes and European assembly of fuel cell-powered solutions for stationary and mobile applications across Europe and other global markets.

Key areas of collaboration include:
• Fuel cell system adaptation to meet the operating requirements of MR’s hydrogen generators
• Certification efforts for CE, ATEX, and maritime classifications, to enable safe and compliant deployment in a range of sectors
• European assembly to address market opportunities across the region

Through this strategic partnership, Horizon and Methanol Reformer aim to accelerate the deployment of off-grid and grid-connected hydrogen-based systems that reduce reliance on fossil fuels and support global decarbonisation goals in hard to abate applications.

George Gu, Co-Founder of Horizon Fuel Cell, commented, “Horizon is delighted to partner with Methanol Reformer to help make on-demand power generation more viable for a wide range of applications where the elimination of fossil fuels is challenging.”

Javier Torres, Managing Director of Methanol Reformer, said, “At Methanol Reformer, we are proud to join forces with Horizon to integrate proven fuel cell technology into our methanol-to-hydrogen systems, reinforcing our goal to offer reliable, modular power solutions that help reduce emissions.”

About Horizon Fuel Cell
Horizon Fuel Cell is a pioneer in hydrogen fuel cell innovation, offering scalable fuel cell solutions for clean mobility, industry, and stationary applications. With a global footprint and over two decades of experience, Horizon continues to advance hydrogen adoption through highly proven and reliable heavy duty fuel cell systems.

About Methanol Reformer S.L.
Methanol Reformer S.L. is a technology developer and manufacturer based in Barcelona, Spain, focused on methanol-to-hydrogen systems for power generation. Its modular units are designed for off-grid, mobile, and distributed applications, contributing to energy transition and sustainability goals through low-emission hydrogen generation.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:17

NTSB releases report on collision between the Mexican Navy training vessel and the Brooklyn Bridge

17:38

Redelfi appoints AFRY as technical partner for new battery energy storage pipeline in Italy

17:11

LNG infrastructure market poised for expansion amid rising gas demand, report says

16:44

Incat Crowther designed new 60-metre FSIV set to enter service for Zamil Offshore

16:22

Hanwha Ocean was selected to build next-generation icebreaking RV

15:37

HII and C3 AI forge strategic AI partnership to support US Navy shipbuilding

15:03

Canada’s first large-scale LNG export facility starts operations

14:20

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday

13:49

Maersk announces changes on its SAE, NAE services

13:16

Equinor discovers oil in the Johan Castberg area in the Barents Sea

12:38

GTT partners with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to enhance LNG bunkering vessels performance and flexibility

11:43

AFRY will conduct a feasibility study for an E-Methane plant in Kotka

11:18

Schottel celebrates 75 years of its SRP, the leading invention since 1950

10:23

MacGregor to deliver fully automatic twistlocks for Hapag-Lloyd’s 19,900 TEU vessels

09:29

Port of New York and New Jersey five-month container volume rose 6.5% to 3,7 million TEUs

2025 June 30

18:12

China’s CSSC and CSIC merger to face key regulatory review on July 4

17:19

ClassNK provides evaluation to Kumiai Navigation for its dual-fuel LPG and ammonia carrier

16:45

WSC releases Container Lost at Sea report - 2025 update

16:22

GCMD successfully demonstrates world’s first end-to-end value chain for onboard captured CO2

15:12

ClassNK issues world's first AiP for LCO2/Methanol Carrier developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MOL

14:40

Hapag-Lloyd informs about terminal operations disruption in Mexico

14:18

Shell kicks off production at the Ormen Lange phase III project in the Norwegian Sea

12:21

Naming ceremony for the Navy's USS Jeremiah Denton

12:17

Coastal Bend LNG initiates development of 22.5 Mtpa LNG export facility

11:31

Van Oord names Just In ‘t Velt as new CPO

11:16

Austal refinances debt facilities to support future growth

10:49

Port of Antwerp-Bruges hit by national strike

10:32

Viking expects to take delivery of 27 additional river ships by 2028 and ten additional ocean ships by 2031

10:09

Aker Arctic and Bluetech Finland transaction completed

09:37

HD KSOE secures $1 billion LNG carrier order from Greek tycoon’s Capital Group

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news