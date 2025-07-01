Horizon Fuel Cell and Methanol Reformer announce MoU jointly advancing clean energy solutions

Horizon Fuel Cell and Methanol Reformer announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance clean energy solutions through the integration of their respective technologies, recently concluded at the Connecting Hydrogen Europe event in Madrid, Horizon Fuel Cell Group said.

Horizon Fuel Cell is a global leader in heavy duty fuel cell systems, and Methanol Reformer is a Spanish company specialising in methanol-to-hydrogen generator technologies.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on adapting Horizon’s fuel cell systems for seamless integration into MR’s modular methanol-to-hydrogen generators. The agreement sets the framework for technical cooperation, certification processes and European assembly of fuel cell-powered solutions for stationary and mobile applications across Europe and other global markets.

Key areas of collaboration include:

• Fuel cell system adaptation to meet the operating requirements of MR’s hydrogen generators

• Certification efforts for CE, ATEX, and maritime classifications, to enable safe and compliant deployment in a range of sectors

• European assembly to address market opportunities across the region

Through this strategic partnership, Horizon and Methanol Reformer aim to accelerate the deployment of off-grid and grid-connected hydrogen-based systems that reduce reliance on fossil fuels and support global decarbonisation goals in hard to abate applications.

George Gu, Co-Founder of Horizon Fuel Cell, commented, “Horizon is delighted to partner with Methanol Reformer to help make on-demand power generation more viable for a wide range of applications where the elimination of fossil fuels is challenging.”

Javier Torres, Managing Director of Methanol Reformer, said, “At Methanol Reformer, we are proud to join forces with Horizon to integrate proven fuel cell technology into our methanol-to-hydrogen systems, reinforcing our goal to offer reliable, modular power solutions that help reduce emissions.”

About Horizon Fuel Cell

Horizon Fuel Cell is a pioneer in hydrogen fuel cell innovation, offering scalable fuel cell solutions for clean mobility, industry, and stationary applications. With a global footprint and over two decades of experience, Horizon continues to advance hydrogen adoption through highly proven and reliable heavy duty fuel cell systems.

About Methanol Reformer S.L.

Methanol Reformer S.L. is a technology developer and manufacturer based in Barcelona, Spain, focused on methanol-to-hydrogen systems for power generation. Its modular units are designed for off-grid, mobile, and distributed applications, contributing to energy transition and sustainability goals through low-emission hydrogen generation.