DNV issues the first ISO/IEC 42001 certificate in the Netherlands to Metyis

Metyis, a firm that provides AI & Data, Digital Commerce, Marketing and Design solutions, and Advisory services, is DNV's first customer in the Netherlands to receive certification for the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 management system standard for artificial intelligence (AI), DNV said in its news release.

AI is increasingly on the agenda of organisations, including Metyis. The multinational firm, with roots in Amsterdam and headquarters in Switzerland, is the first DNV client in the Netherlands to be certified against ISO/IEC 42001. This certification contributes significantly to the organisation's quality assurance and provides a framework in which the organisation safely and carefully manages the use of AI.

“Metyis has taken a pioneering step by becoming the first organisation to be certified against ISO/IEC 42001. I’m confident that many others will soon follow their lead", says Eltjo Veentjer, Area Manager Benelux at DNV Business Assurance. "AI is far more than a passing trend - it’s a transformative technology that must be managed with maturity, responsibility, and a strong focus on safety."

For Metyis, this certification goes beyond compliance. As Fons Hoogeveen, Senior Partner and Executive Board Member explains, "More than a regulatory milestone, it affirms the principles that already guide our work and highlights our commitment to responsible AI development, grounded in strong governance and ethical standards. This recognition also reinforces the trust our clients place in us to build AI solutions that are not only innovative, but also transparent and accountable.”

Certification against ISO/IEC 42001 offers organisations the opportunity to increase confidence in the field of AI. Organisations certified to this standard can independently demonstrate that they use safe, ethically responsible and reliable AI applications. In the Netherlands, DNV is one of the organisations accredited by the Dutch Accreditation Council to conduct audits against ISO/IEC 42001, the international standard for AI management systems.

ISO/IEC 42001 is the first international standard for AI management systems (AIMS) that applies to all types of organisations and in all sectors. AI and machine learning have the potential to make a major contribution to society and the economy. Although technology is intended to offer benefits, misuse of technology or lack of control is a major risk that requires careful management.

With the ISO/IEC 42001 certificate, Metyis demonstrates that it handles AI in a responsible and ethical manner and is well prepared for a future in which AI is widely used.