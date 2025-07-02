  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DNV issues the first ISO/IEC 42001 certificate in the Netherlands to Metyis

2025 July 2   14:06

DNV issues the first ISO/IEC 42001 certificate in the Netherlands to Metyis

Metyis, a firm that provides AI & Data, Digital Commerce, Marketing and Design solutions, and Advisory services, is DNV's first customer in the Netherlands to receive certification for the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 management system standard for artificial intelligence (AI), DNV said in its news release.

AI is increasingly on the agenda of organisations, including Metyis. The multinational firm, with roots in Amsterdam and headquarters in Switzerland, is the first DNV client in the Netherlands to be certified against ISO/IEC 42001. This certification contributes significantly to the organisation's quality assurance and provides a framework in which the organisation safely and carefully manages the use of AI.

“Metyis has taken a pioneering step by becoming the first organisation to be certified against ISO/IEC 42001. I’m confident that many others will soon follow their lead", says Eltjo Veentjer, Area Manager Benelux at DNV Business Assurance. "AI is far more than a passing trend - it’s a transformative technology that must be managed with maturity, responsibility, and a strong focus on safety."

For Metyis, this certification goes beyond compliance. As Fons Hoogeveen, Senior Partner and Executive Board Member explains, "More than a regulatory milestone, it affirms the principles that already guide our work and highlights our commitment to responsible AI development, grounded in strong governance and ethical standards. This recognition also reinforces the trust our clients place in us to build AI solutions that are not only innovative, but also transparent and accountable.”

Certification against ISO/IEC 42001 offers organisations the opportunity to increase confidence in the field of AI. Organisations certified to this standard can independently demonstrate that they use safe, ethically responsible and reliable AI applications. In the Netherlands, DNV is one of the organisations accredited by the Dutch Accreditation Council to conduct audits against ISO/IEC 42001, the international standard for AI management systems.

ISO/IEC 42001 is the first international standard for AI management systems (AIMS) that applies to all types of organisations and in all sectors. AI and machine learning have the potential to make a major contribution to society and the economy. Although technology is intended to offer benefits, misuse of technology or lack of control is a major risk that requires careful management.

With the ISO/IEC 42001 certificate, Metyis demonstrates that it handles AI in a responsible and ethical manner and is well prepared for a future in which AI is widely used.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:26

Two Alpha Gas carriers to get enhanced operational support with Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement

17:30

Finland’s ban on wastewater discharges from cargo ships in its territorial waters comes into force, ecologists say

17:23

Jan De Nul conducts practical test bringing 1 million cbm of sand to protect the coast in the Western Scheldt

16:19

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to MITSUI developed CMAX system

16:09

China debuts first mixed-mode autonomous railway yard to boost logistics efficiency

15:44

Imabari Shipbuilding delivers LNG-fueled PCTC ANGELITE ACE

15:17

Greek's IPTO submits to regulators GSI cost-benefit study for Cyprus-Israel section

14:35

Ocean Network Express launches new office in Greece

13:41

Bureau Veritas awards AiP to Hudong-Zhonghua for innovative LNG and CO₂ carrier designs

13:22

ONE takes delivery of 13,900 TEU container ship "ONE SINGAPORE" from Imabari Shipbuilding's Hiroshima shpyard

12:48

Great Lakes secures four dredging contracts including Woodside Louisiana LNG

12:16

“K” LINE starts use of bio-LNG fuel for its car carrier

11:33

LR: Time to decompress with new tank type

11:18

PowerCell receives first order for next-generation marine fuel cell system from OEM customer, valued at SEK 44 million

10:52

Expanded testing capabilities to support safer well operations, RINA says

10:20

DNV: Alternative fuels orderbook shows resilience amid overall decline in newbuild market

09:41

Marine bunker oil market set to surpass $280 billion by 2033 amid growing demand for LSFO

2025 July 1

18:17

NTSB releases report on collision between the Mexican Navy training vessel and the Brooklyn Bridge

17:38

Redelfi appoints AFRY as technical partner for new battery energy storage pipeline in Italy

17:11

LNG infrastructure market poised for expansion amid rising gas demand, report says

16:53

Horizon Fuel Cell and Methanol Reformer announce MoU jointly advancing clean energy solutions

16:44

Incat Crowther designed new 60-metre FSIV set to enter service for Zamil Offshore

16:22

Hanwha Ocean was selected to build next-generation icebreaking RV

15:37

HII and C3 AI forge strategic AI partnership to support US Navy shipbuilding

15:03

Canada’s first large-scale LNG export facility starts operations

14:20

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday

13:49

Maersk announces changes on its SAE, NAE services

13:16

Equinor discovers oil in the Johan Castberg area in the Barents Sea

12:38

GTT partners with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to enhance LNG bunkering vessels performance and flexibility

11:43

AFRY will conduct a feasibility study for an E-Methane plant in Kotka

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news