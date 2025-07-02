  1. Home
2025 July 2   10:52

Expanded testing capabilities to support safer well operations, RINA says

Over 35 years of API and ISO-compliant testing, now enhanced to support safer wells and energy transition readiness

Ensuring well integrity is essential in hydrocarbon extraction, where complex structures must perform reliably from installation through the entire operational lifecycle. A critical component in this process is the "Premium" threaded connection of well tubulars, that often require to go various kilometers deep into the ground and must pass rigorous qualification testing before being deployed in the field, RINA said.

To support operators and service providers in meeting these challenges, two new full-scale testing frames—rated at 1,000 and 2,000 tons with a maximum outer diameter of 24 inches—are now available. These additions complement an existing 1,300-ton frame (max OD 13 5/8”), creating one of the most comprehensive testing infrastructures in the sector.

All testing is conducted in accordance with the strictest API and ISO standards, replicating extreme operating conditions to ensure reliability and safety. This expanded capacity is designed to meet the evolving needs of both traditional upstream operations and emerging energy transition initiatives, such as the safe injection of CO₂ and hydrogen into existing reservoirs.

With this enhanced infrastructure, energy companies can accelerate product qualification, reduce risk, and stay ahead of regulatory and market expectations.

