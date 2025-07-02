  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. “K” LINE starts use of bio-LNG fuel for its car carrier

2025 July 2   12:16

alternative fuels

“K” LINE starts use of bio-LNG fuel for its car carrier

Photo credit: “K” LINE

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has announced its first use of bio-LNG fuel supplied by Shell Western LNG B.V. (Shell) to the car carrier “OCEANUS HIGHWAY”. The vessel received 500 tons of bio-LNG from Shell at the Belgium port of Zeebrugge.

The bio-LNG fuel (liquefied bio methane, LBM), derived from renewable organic waste and residue, is ISCC-EU certified to have a carbon intensity of less than zero on a lifecycle basis, from fuel production to consumption. 

Bio-LNG is a drop-in solution that is fully compatible with existing LNG infrastructure, making it an effective means of decarbonization for the shipping industry.

Dexter Belmar, Vice President of Shell Downstream LNG said: “Bio-LNG is a scalable solution we can use today. It is great for Shell to collaborate with key shipping players like “K” LINE that are taking the lead in the adoption of bio-LNG. Together, we’re helping to build industry-wide momentum in the transition to renewable fuels. Bio-LNG’s increasing availability and commercial viability gives our customers confidence that their dual-fuel LNG fleets are ready to further reduce emissions.”

Hiroto Arai, the General Manager of the “K” LINE Environmental/Technical Strategy Group said, “Our goal is to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in maritime transport is one of our top priorities. Our beginning to use bio-LNG fuel is a significant step towards our net-zero GHG emissions goal. Additionally, we feel that our partnership with Shell, a leading global energy company, puts us in a position where we will be able to substantially impact the shipping industry’s transition to renewable fuels. We will continue to work diligently on the introduction of renewable fuels to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.”

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:22

ONE takes delivery of 13,900 TEU container ship "ONE SINGAPORE" from Imabari Shipbuilding's Hiroshima shpyard

12:48

Great Lakes secures four dredging contracts including Woodside Louisiana LNG

11:33

LR: Time to decompress with new tank type

11:18

PowerCell receives first order for next-generation marine fuel cell system from OEM customer, valued at SEK 44 million

10:52

Expanded testing capabilities to support safer well operations, RINA says

10:20

DNV: Alternative fuels orderbook shows resilience amid overall decline in newbuild market

09:41

Marine bunker oil market set to surpass $280 billion by 2033 amid growing demand for LSFO

2025 July 1

18:17

NTSB releases report on collision between the Mexican Navy training vessel and the Brooklyn Bridge

17:38

Redelfi appoints AFRY as technical partner for new battery energy storage pipeline in Italy

17:11

LNG infrastructure market poised for expansion amid rising gas demand, report says

16:53

Horizon Fuel Cell and Methanol Reformer announce MoU jointly advancing clean energy solutions

16:44

Incat Crowther designed new 60-metre FSIV set to enter service for Zamil Offshore

16:22

Hanwha Ocean was selected to build next-generation icebreaking RV

15:37

HII and C3 AI forge strategic AI partnership to support US Navy shipbuilding

15:03

Canada’s first large-scale LNG export facility starts operations

14:20

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday

13:49

Maersk announces changes on its SAE, NAE services

13:16

Equinor discovers oil in the Johan Castberg area in the Barents Sea

12:38

GTT partners with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to enhance LNG bunkering vessels performance and flexibility

11:43

AFRY will conduct a feasibility study for an E-Methane plant in Kotka

11:18

Schottel celebrates 75 years of its SRP, the leading invention since 1950

10:23

MacGregor to deliver fully automatic twistlocks for Hapag-Lloyd’s 19,900 TEU vessels

09:29

Port of New York and New Jersey five-month container volume rose 6.5% to 3,7 million TEUs

2025 June 30

18:12

China’s CSSC and CSIC merger to face key regulatory review on July 4

17:19

ClassNK provides evaluation to Kumiai Navigation for its dual-fuel LPG and ammonia carrier

16:45

WSC releases Container Lost at Sea report - 2025 update

16:22

GCMD successfully demonstrates world’s first end-to-end value chain for onboard captured CO2

15:12

ClassNK issues world's first AiP for LCO2/Methanol Carrier developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MOL

14:40

Hapag-Lloyd informs about terminal operations disruption in Mexico

14:18

Shell kicks off production at the Ormen Lange phase III project in the Norwegian Sea

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news