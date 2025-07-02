Imabari Shipbuilding delivers LNG-fueled PCTC ANGELITE ACE

Photo credit: Imabari Shipbuilding

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding says that it has delivered the 7,000-unit LNG-fueled car carrier (PCTC) "ANGELITE ACE" on July 1. The PCTC was built by the Group's company Tadotsu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Some features of the ship:

Environmental friendliness

Compared to conventional heavy oil-fueled ships, the shipbuilder has achieved a 25-30% reduction in greenhouse gas CO2 emissions, almost 100% reduction in SOx emissions, which cause air pollution, and an 80-90% reduction in NOx emissions by using an EGR (exhaust gas recirculation system).

BOG treatment

Boil-off gas (BOG) is constantly generated from the LNG fuel tank, and this ship can use the generated BOG in the generator and boiler, making it more environmentally friendly.

Ramp layout inside the hold

By adopting a bulkheadless structure and arranging wider ramps in a straight line than before, the vehicle travel route is simplified and easy to understand, improving safety and loading efficiency.

Liftable deck

The liftable deck allows the deck height to be adjusted up and down, so not only passenger cars but also tall cargo vehicles such as trucks and trailers can be loaded.

General characteristics:

Main dimensions: LOA: 199.93 m; Beam: 38.0 m; Depth: 38.76 m

DWT: 18,473 tons

GT: 77,695 tons

Main engine: 6S60ME-C10.5-GI

Speed: abt.18.0 knots

Class: ClassNK

Registry: Liberia