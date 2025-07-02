Credit: Imabari Shipbuilding

Imabari Shipbuilding Group says it has delivered the 13,900-unit containership "ONE SINGAPORE" to its Singaporean owner on Monday, June 30. The ship was built to LR class at the Group's Hiroshima shipyard.

Some features of the containership:

Loading capacity

This is a dedicated container ship with a container loading capacity equivalent to 13,932 TEU, and is equipped with up to four lashing bridges on the deck. In addition to being able to load a large number of refrigerated containers in the hold and on the deck, it is also compatible with the loading of various dangerous goods subject to the IMDG Code (International Maritime Transport of Dangerous Goods).

Environmental compatibility

Using the latest analysis technology, we have developed an optimal hull form that pursues high efficiency in accordance with the ship speed and draft that are frequently operated, and also achieves high fuel efficiency by adopting energy-saving devices, twist rudders, and hull shell paint that reduces friction with seawater. As a result, the ship's carbon dioxide emission reduction index (EEDI) (the amount of carbon dioxide emitted from a ship when transporting one ton of cargo one nautical mile) has been reduced by approximately 60% from the regulatory standard value, which is significantly higher than the latest requirements. In addition, the adoption of a Bow Wind Cover has improved performance in actual sea areas. In addition, to comply with sulfur oxide (SOx) emission regulations and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission regulations, the ship is equipped with a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) and an exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR). Other environmental conservation measures include a ballast water treatment system and an inventory list based on the Ship Recycling Convention. Concept designs for future fuel conversion to methanol and ammonia and the installation of CO2 capture equipment have been carried out, and AiP (Approval in Principle) has been obtained from the classification society.

Vessel particulars:

Main dimensions: Length 336.00m x Width 51.00m x Depth 30.10m

Gross tonnage: 143,000

Main engine: 7G95ME-C10.6

Speed: abt. 22.0 knots

Class: LR

Flag: Singapore