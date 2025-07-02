Ocean Network Express launches new office in Greece

Singapore headquartered liner shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has established a new ONE branch in Greece – Ocean Network Express (Europe) Limited, Greece Foreign Branch, ONE said in its press release.

Scheduled to commence operations in November 2025, this strategic expansion recognizes the importance of Greece as a reliable and historic maritime hub, with a legacy of maritime excellence that continues to this day and underscores ONE’s commitment to the Greek market, the broader Mediterranean region and its valued customers.

E.N.A Shipping Agency S.A. the present appointed agent for ONE in Greece will continue to act on behalf of ONE until the transfer of all sales, operations and customer service activities to the new ONE Greece Branch in November. It is with great delight that ONE also welcomes experienced professionals formerly with E.N.A Shipping to ONE Greece who bring with them a wealth of experience and in-depth market knowledge, ensuring that excellent customer service is maintained.

Takahiro Kikuchi, Managing Director of Ocean Network Express (Europe) Ltd commented, “ONE is ever grateful to E.N.A Shipping Agency S.A. for their commitment and contributions to Ocean Network Express over the past 8 years and thank them for their continued support as they launch the new ONE Greece Branch.”

About Ocean Network Express (Europe) Ltd.

Launched on April 1st, 2018, Ocean Network Express (Europe) Ltd. is the regional headquarters and a subsidiary of Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore.

About Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. It operates a fleet of over 240 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.9 million TEUs. Through its extensive global network, ONE provides reliable container shipping services to over 120 countries.