  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Finland’s ban on wastewater discharges from cargo ships in its territorial waters comes into force, ecologists say

2025 July 2   17:30

Finland’s ban on wastewater discharges from cargo ships in its territorial waters comes into force, ecologists say

In December 2024, the Finnish Parliament banned the discharge of wastewaters from cargo ships into the Baltic Sea in Finnish territorial waters. The bans on ship discharges will come into force gradually from 1 July 2025. First, a ban on discharges of sewage and open-circuit scrubber wastewater will come into force, a non-profit organization Baltic Sea Action Group (BSAG) said.

The Baltic Sea is one of the busiest sea areas in the world. However, the Baltic Sea’s specific characteristics, such as shallowness, low water turnover and enclosed nature, make it vulnerable to eutrophication and pollution. A study published by BSAG in June shows that sewage discharges are polluting the Baltic Sea, underlining the importance of limiting discharges in this fragile ecosystem. Most wastewaters from cargo ships still end up in the sea, although voluntary measures have been promoted, including through international cooperation within Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission HELCOM.

Until now, cargo ships have been allowed to discharge their wastewater into the Baltic Sea with relatively few restrictions. Cargo ships have been allowed to discharge untreated sewage 22 kilometres from the nearest shore and treated sewage up to 5 kilometres from the nearest shore. Treatment on cargo ships removes bacteria from the wastewater but is inefficient in removing nutrients that cause eutrophication of the Baltic Sea. There have been no restrictions on discharges of grey water, such as shower and washing water.

From 1 July 2025, no more sewage or wastewater from open-circuit scrubbers may be discharged into the sea in Finnish territorial waters. Sulphur scrubbers are devices used by ships to reduce sulphur emissions from exhaust gases by injecting water into the exhaust gases. The scrubbing water produced by exhaust gas cleaning contains substances harmful to marine life, such as metals and organic compounds. Closed-loop sulphur scrubbers collect the harmful substances separately and purify the water. The discharge of these wastewaters into the sea will be banned from 1 January 2029. The discharge of grey water into the sea will be banned from the beginning of 2030.

BSAG calls for a Baltic Sea-wide ban on wastewater discharge. Sweden will ban discharges from scrubbers on 1 July 2025. A similar ban is also planned in Denmark. Finland becomes leader in reducing wastewater discharges from ships by introducing a more comprehensive ban.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:26

Two Alpha Gas carriers to get enhanced operational support with Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement

17:23

Jan De Nul conducts practical test bringing 1 million cbm of sand to protect the coast in the Western Scheldt

16:19

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to MITSUI developed CMAX system

16:09

China debuts first mixed-mode autonomous railway yard to boost logistics efficiency

15:44

Imabari Shipbuilding delivers LNG-fueled PCTC ANGELITE ACE

15:17

Greek's IPTO submits to regulators GSI cost-benefit study for Cyprus-Israel section

14:35

Ocean Network Express launches new office in Greece

14:06

DNV issues the first ISO/IEC 42001 certificate in the Netherlands to Metyis

13:41

Bureau Veritas awards AiP to Hudong-Zhonghua for innovative LNG and CO₂ carrier designs

13:22

ONE takes delivery of 13,900 TEU container ship "ONE SINGAPORE" from Imabari Shipbuilding's Hiroshima shpyard

12:48

Great Lakes secures four dredging contracts including Woodside Louisiana LNG

12:16

“K” LINE starts use of bio-LNG fuel for its car carrier

11:33

LR: Time to decompress with new tank type

11:18

PowerCell receives first order for next-generation marine fuel cell system from OEM customer, valued at SEK 44 million

10:52

Expanded testing capabilities to support safer well operations, RINA says

10:20

DNV: Alternative fuels orderbook shows resilience amid overall decline in newbuild market

09:41

Marine bunker oil market set to surpass $280 billion by 2033 amid growing demand for LSFO

2025 July 1

18:17

NTSB releases report on collision between the Mexican Navy training vessel and the Brooklyn Bridge

17:38

Redelfi appoints AFRY as technical partner for new battery energy storage pipeline in Italy

17:11

LNG infrastructure market poised for expansion amid rising gas demand, report says

16:53

Horizon Fuel Cell and Methanol Reformer announce MoU jointly advancing clean energy solutions

16:44

Incat Crowther designed new 60-metre FSIV set to enter service for Zamil Offshore

16:22

Hanwha Ocean was selected to build next-generation icebreaking RV

15:37

HII and C3 AI forge strategic AI partnership to support US Navy shipbuilding

15:03

Canada’s first large-scale LNG export facility starts operations

14:20

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday

13:49

Maersk announces changes on its SAE, NAE services

13:16

Equinor discovers oil in the Johan Castberg area in the Barents Sea

12:38

GTT partners with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to enhance LNG bunkering vessels performance and flexibility

11:43

AFRY will conduct a feasibility study for an E-Methane plant in Kotka

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news