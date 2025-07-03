  1. Home
2025 July 3   17:24

shipbuilding

Seatrium secures FSRU conversion contract from Kinetics

Seatrium Limited (“Seatrium” or “the Group”) is pleased to announce the award of a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) conversion contract from Kinetics, an energy transition initiative by global floating power leader Karpowership. This award follows Kinetics’ confirmation of the option for a fourth FSRU conversion project with Seatrium, announced in April 2024, the award of three LNG Carrier (LNGC) conversions into FSRUs for the company, with an option for a fourth project. While Kinetics is on track to become one of the major owners of floating LNG assets globally, Karpowership—the initiator behind its launch—operates an extensive portfolio of Powerships and land-based power plants.

Scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025, the project involves the conversion of an LNG carrier (LNGC) into an FSRU named LNGT Turkiye. The scope of work includes the installation of a regasification module, a spread-mooring system, and integration of key supporting systems such as cargo handling, offloading, utility, electrical, and automation systems.

With a track record of 21 successful FSRU/FSU conversion projects since 2007, Seatrium continues to lead the global market in the highly specialised FSRU / FSU conversion space. 

About Kinetics
Kinetics - a Karpowership initiative - is an energy company dedicated to cleaner, flexible energy systems. It specializes in the building, development, delivery, and leasing of floating LNG assets and renewable energy platforms, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), tailored to meet the evolving needs of utilities, and independent power producers. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and impact, Kinetics is redefining how energy infrastructure is deployed and accessed in a decarbonizing world. 

About Seatrium Limited 

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Offshore Renewables, Repairs & Upgrades, and New Energies, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation. Seatrium operates shipyards, engineering & technology centres and facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Norway, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. 

