  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. TotalEnergies expands its partnership with AES from LNG to renewable energy

2025 July 3   12:29

offshore

TotalEnergies expands its partnership with AES from LNG to renewable energy

TotalEnergies has announced the closing of its acquisition of a 50% stake in the solar, wind and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) portfolio of AES Dominicana Renewables Energy. This deal follows TotalEnergies’ 2024 acquisition of a 30% share in AES solar and battery assets currently under construction in Puerto Rico. The combined portfolio now exceeds 1.5 GW of renewable energy and BESS capacity across the Caribbean.

These transactions advance TotalEnergies' multi-energy strategy in a region where it is a key player in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain.

AES’ renewables portfolio includes over 1 GW of contracted wind, solar, and BESS projects, of which 410 MW is already operational or under construction, supplying electricity under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). The portfolio also includes over 500 MW of solar and wind capacity in development, alongside BESS projects, which will be integrated into solar plants to mitigate intermittency and enhance grid stability.

This acquisition will allow TotalEnergies to expand its renewables business in the Dominican Republic, where the Company already has a partially solarized network of 184 service stations, natural gas distribution and a 103 MW solar plant under construction.

The AES’ renewables portfolio includes 485 MW of contracted solar and BESS projects, comprising 200 MW of solar and 285 MW/1,140 MWh of BESS projects currently under construction.

After acquiring 30% of these assets in 2024, TotalEnergies is pursuing deployment of its multi-energy strategy on the island, where it is already active in the fuel, lubricants, and aviation sectors, and operates a network of 200 service stations between Puerto Rico and the island of St Thomas.

We are pleased to expand our multi-energy strategy through this partnership with AES, focusing on renewables and battery storage in a region where TotalEnergies is already a leading supplier of LNG, notably for power generation. Since 2018, we have been supplying LNG to AES’s subsidiaries in Panama and the Dominican Republic, said Stéphane Michel, President of Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies. These new transactions will contribute to our targets of 35 GW of gross renewable capacity by 2025 and over 100 TWh of electricity production by 2030.

We are excited to join forces with TotalEnergies as we diversify the island’s energy mix. The proceeds from this transaction will be reinvested in AES Dominicana, to grow our renewables footprint, said Juan Ignacio Rubiolo, AES Executive Vice President & President, Energy Infrastructure and Leader of International Markets.

TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. As of the end of March 2025, TotalEnergies has 28 GW of installed gross renewable electricity generation capacity and aims to reach 35 GW by the end of 2025, and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:26

North Star accelerates green future with more than £400 million commitment across its operations

17:24

Seatrium secures FSRU conversion contract from Kinetics

17:19

CMA CGM announces change to port rotation on VICTORY BRIDGE service

16:48

TGS awarded offshore wind site characterization contract

16:31

Maersk announces adjustment to UCLA service, effective July 2025

16:02

Beihai Shipbuilding launches first 319,000-dwt VLCC for Euronav

15:29

New TRAnsverse tug arrives in Newcastle, Australia

15:18

HII launches Virginia-class submarine Arkansas at Newport News Shipbuilding

14:18

Port Houston celebrates funding of Project 11

13:40

Sanmar delivers fully electric emissions-free tug to major global operator Svitzer

13:37

Chevron cylinder oil delivers efficiency gains for Susesea’s bulk carrier fleet

11:32

Hiab: the closing of MacGregor sale is expected by 1 October 2025

10:42

ABB strengthens China robotics leadership with three new robot families

09:36

BHP awards charter contracts for two ammonia dual-fuelled vessels

2025 July 2

18:26

Two Alpha Gas carriers to get enhanced operational support with Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement

17:30

Finland’s ban on wastewater discharges from cargo ships in its territorial waters comes into force, ecologists say

17:23

Jan De Nul conducts practical test bringing 1 million cbm of sand to protect the coast in the Western Scheldt

16:19

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to MITSUI developed CMAX system

16:09

China debuts first mixed-mode autonomous railway yard to boost logistics efficiency

15:44

Imabari Shipbuilding delivers LNG-fueled PCTC ANGELITE ACE

15:17

Greek's IPTO submits to regulators GSI cost-benefit study for Cyprus-Israel section

14:35

Ocean Network Express launches new office in Greece

14:06

DNV issues the first ISO/IEC 42001 certificate in the Netherlands to Metyis

13:41

Bureau Veritas awards AiP to Hudong-Zhonghua for innovative LNG and CO₂ carrier designs

13:22

ONE takes delivery of 13,900 TEU container ship "ONE SINGAPORE" from Imabari Shipbuilding's Hiroshima shpyard

12:48

Great Lakes secures four dredging contracts including Woodside Louisiana LNG

12:16

“K” LINE starts use of bio-LNG fuel for its car carrier

11:33

LR: Time to decompress with new tank type

11:18

PowerCell receives first order for next-generation marine fuel cell system from OEM customer, valued at SEK 44 million

10:52

Expanded testing capabilities to support safer well operations, RINA says

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news