2025 July 3   16:02

shipbuilding

Beihai Shipbuilding launches first 319,000-dwt VLCC for Euronav

The first 319,000 DWT VLCC was successfully launched ahead of schedule

On June 30, CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Beihai Shipbuilding) successfully launched the first 319,000 DWT very large crude carrier (VLCC) for Euronav, a tanker company under Belgium’s CMB.TECH, iMarine reports.

The vessel commenced construction on September 2, 2024, marking that Beihai Shipbuilding has achieved serialized and large-scale development in the construction of three main ship types: bulk carriers, container ships and oil tankers.

It is worth noting that as a key project of Beihai Shipbuilding in 2025, the construction of the first VLCC has been promoted with high standards and strict requirements since its start. Beihai Shipbuilding established a tanker project team, carefully learned from the advanced experience of its sister units in the field of VLCC construction, sorted out key processes, scientifically organized construction, and finally achieved 58 days ahead of schedule, laying a solid foundation for subsequent dock commissioning and sea trials.

Beihai Shipbuilding optimizes its production processes, improves construction efficiency, ensures high-quality delivery of vessels, provides customers with superior products and services to further consolidates its position in the global VLCC market.

All news