2025 July 3   13:40

shipbuilding

Sanmar delivers fully electric emissions-free tug to major global operator Svitzer

Major international tugboat operator SVITZER has taken delivery of its first fully electric tug at a ceremony held at SANMAR’s Altinova Shipyard in Turkey attended by top level executives from both companies, SANMAR said in its news release.

The SANMAR ElectRA 2500SX is based on a design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

Past deliveries include the remotely operated SVITZER HERMOD in 2016, and the high-tech SVITZER TAURUS, delivered last year.

The ceremony was attended by SVITZER Group COO Kasper Karlsen and COO SVITZER Europe Philip Pattenden, along with the company’s Site Managers Jens Rasmussen and Lara Eichler and Tug Master Martin Kristiansen.

Senior SANMAR executives joining Chairman Cem Seven at the event, which was held on June 26, were Vice Chairman & CEO Ali Gürün and Corporate Strategy Director İpek Gürün, along with board members and employees.The event was also attended by guests from ELKON, AKT, ABS, SCHOTTEL.

The new tug has an overall length of 25.4m, with a 12.86m beam and 5.40m draft. It has a battery capacity of 1,808 kWh, Fi-Fi1 fire-fighting capability, and can achieve a bollard pull of 70 tons.

ElectRA Series tugs are the first of a new generation of eco-friendly tugs from SANMAR and are available in a range of sizes (19-28m) and power outputs (40-85 TBP). They are the result of SANMAR’s ongoing collaboration with ROBERT ALLAN LTD and CORVUS ENERGY to build low and no-emission tugs utilising alternative fuels and innovative technological advances.

SANMAR has successfully completed the construction of 9 Fully Electric Tugboats to date, with 6 more currently under construction.

