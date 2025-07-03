  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. New TRAnsverse tug arrives in Newcastle, Australia

2025 July 3   15:29

ports

New TRAnsverse tug arrives in Newcastle, Australia

Arrival of world-first tugboat design to Australia delivers generational advancement in marine services.

The Port of Newcastle‘s maritime capabilities are set for a significant enhancement with the arrival of the state-of-the-art TRAnsverse tug Svitzer Barrington, which will join Svitzer Australia‘s fleet at the port, Svitzer said.

The 32-metre TRAnsverse tug represents a generational advancement in towage standards, innovation and performance Svitzer Australia’s Chief Operating Officer David Phillips said.

Behind the TRAnsverse tug’s impressive look and performance are unique design features, including a patented half-circle towing staple – able to support advanced towing manoeuvres – and a double-ended hull and propulsion layout that maximises the benefits of the staple design.

Svitzer Barrington has been deployed to the Port of Newcastle as it is one of the busiest ports in Australia and services a range of large vessel types in complex tidal and weather conditions. The Newcastle operations will serve as a proving ground for the TRAnsverse tug technology, validating its performance for broader global deployment across various towage applications.

The port sees more than 4,500 vessel visits a year – including large capesize vessels shipping export coal, bulk grain and agri vessels, container ships, breakbulk freight, cruise vessels and more.

As vessels become larger, weather conditions more extreme and ports more congested, the demand for tugs to assist vessels safely in and out of ports and terminals continues to increase. The logical extension is that tugs have gradually needed to become more powerful, as well as more fuel intensive. However, the TRAnsverse tug’s design and technical features have shifted that assumption, as demonstrated in a recent white paper demonstrating the superiority of its performance.

Svitzer Barrington will be joined by her sister tug Svitzer Nobbys in August.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:26

North Star accelerates green future with more than £400 million commitment across its operations

17:24

Seatrium secures FSRU conversion contract from Kinetics

17:19

CMA CGM announces change to port rotation on VICTORY BRIDGE service

16:48

TGS awarded offshore wind site characterization contract

16:31

Maersk announces adjustment to UCLA service, effective July 2025

16:02

Beihai Shipbuilding launches first 319,000-dwt VLCC for Euronav

15:18

HII launches Virginia-class submarine Arkansas at Newport News Shipbuilding

14:18

Port Houston celebrates funding of Project 11

13:40

Sanmar delivers fully electric emissions-free tug to major global operator Svitzer

13:37

Chevron cylinder oil delivers efficiency gains for Susesea’s bulk carrier fleet

12:29

TotalEnergies expands its partnership with AES from LNG to renewable energy

11:32

Hiab: the closing of MacGregor sale is expected by 1 October 2025

10:42

ABB strengthens China robotics leadership with three new robot families

09:36

BHP awards charter contracts for two ammonia dual-fuelled vessels

2025 July 2

18:26

Two Alpha Gas carriers to get enhanced operational support with Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement

17:30

Finland’s ban on wastewater discharges from cargo ships in its territorial waters comes into force, ecologists say

17:23

Jan De Nul conducts practical test bringing 1 million cbm of sand to protect the coast in the Western Scheldt

16:19

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to MITSUI developed CMAX system

16:09

China debuts first mixed-mode autonomous railway yard to boost logistics efficiency

15:44

Imabari Shipbuilding delivers LNG-fueled PCTC ANGELITE ACE

15:17

Greek's IPTO submits to regulators GSI cost-benefit study for Cyprus-Israel section

14:35

Ocean Network Express launches new office in Greece

14:06

DNV issues the first ISO/IEC 42001 certificate in the Netherlands to Metyis

13:41

Bureau Veritas awards AiP to Hudong-Zhonghua for innovative LNG and CO₂ carrier designs

13:22

ONE takes delivery of 13,900 TEU container ship "ONE SINGAPORE" from Imabari Shipbuilding's Hiroshima shpyard

12:48

Great Lakes secures four dredging contracts including Woodside Louisiana LNG

12:16

“K” LINE starts use of bio-LNG fuel for its car carrier

11:33

LR: Time to decompress with new tank type

11:18

PowerCell receives first order for next-generation marine fuel cell system from OEM customer, valued at SEK 44 million

10:52

Expanded testing capabilities to support safer well operations, RINA says

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news