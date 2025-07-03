  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port Houston celebrates funding of Project 11

2025 July 3   14:18

ports

Port Houston celebrates funding of Project 11

Strong cargo volumes, feet week planning and approval of record $500,000 in community grants wraps up Q2 2025

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met for its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 24. Chairman Ric Campo opened the meeting applauding the recent announcement of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion - Project 11 being funded to completion with a $161 million federal investment in the President’s FY26 Budget. Chairman Campo recognized the bipartisan collaboration and hard work of the many stakeholders in reaching this crucial milestone. The President’s Budget also included $53 million for operations and maintenance dredging for the ship channel to keep draft restrictions from impeding vessel traffic, the Port Authority said. 

Campo also acknowledged that Port Houston continues to monitor the ongoing tariff situation, noting there have not been major impacts to volumes at the public terminals. Port Houston reported strong volumes in June, which can be found in more detail via the press release issued on June 23.

There was discussion about the Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) program. Port Houston manages FTZ 84, the largest and one of the most active zones in the country. The Port Houston team has seen a noticeable increase in FTZ inquiries in response to the current tariff climate. Port Houston is working closely with zone users and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to support the recent influx of interest.

State Senator Carol Alvarado and State Representative Mary Ann Perez were recognized for their continued leadership and advocacy on behalf of Texas ports during the 89th legislative session. Both lawmakers served as sponsors of the Texas Ports Association’s omnibus bill, although it was not passed during this session due to time constraints.

Port Houston CEO Charlie Jenkins shared that planning discussions are underway with the City of Houston regarding Fleet Week Houston taking place November 5-12, 2025. He recently met with Mayor John Whitmire to coordinate this major event, which will be a significant moment for both the City of Houston and the maritime industry.

Following the meeting, the Community Relations Committee of the Port Commission approved the 2025 Community Grant recipients, awarding $500,000 to 24 organizations across the greater Houston port region. The announcement represents the largest group of recipients and highest total funding awarded in the program’s history.

It was also announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is expected to clear the Barbours Cut Flare draft restriction with a Great Lakes rental hopper dredge from New Orleans. The dredge is scheduled to arrive around July 15, with approximately 30 days of digging to clear restrictions. The two remaining Port Houston-led Project 11 dredging contracts with Weeks Marine and Callan Marine continue to progress on budget. This Channel segment, located between Bayport and Barbours Cut, is expected to be completed and opened to two-way vessel traffic by Q3 2025.

The Port Commissioners approved an $18 million award for the construction of the new Port Coordination Center (PCC), which will house Port Houston’s Port Security & Emergency Operations Division & Turning Basin Operations teams. The PCC will break ground in July and is scheduled to be a 13-month construction project.

Also, Port Commissioners approved a two-year interlocal agreement with San Jacinto College for the fire department. San Jacinto College offers state-of-the-art maritime simulation tools that replicate real world port conditions and hazards. This agreement allows the Port to train multiple crews efficiently, cost-effectively and locally.

About Port Houston
For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 private and eight public terminals is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.5 million jobs in Texas and 3.37 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $439 billion in Texas and $906 billion in economic impact across the nation.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:26

North Star accelerates green future with more than £400 million commitment across its operations

17:24

Seatrium secures FSRU conversion contract from Kinetics

17:19

CMA CGM announces change to port rotation on VICTORY BRIDGE service

16:48

TGS awarded offshore wind site characterization contract

16:31

Maersk announces adjustment to UCLA service, effective July 2025

16:02

Beihai Shipbuilding launches first 319,000-dwt VLCC for Euronav

15:29

New TRAnsverse tug arrives in Newcastle, Australia

15:18

HII launches Virginia-class submarine Arkansas at Newport News Shipbuilding

13:40

Sanmar delivers fully electric emissions-free tug to major global operator Svitzer

13:37

Chevron cylinder oil delivers efficiency gains for Susesea’s bulk carrier fleet

12:29

TotalEnergies expands its partnership with AES from LNG to renewable energy

11:32

Hiab: the closing of MacGregor sale is expected by 1 October 2025

10:42

ABB strengthens China robotics leadership with three new robot families

09:36

BHP awards charter contracts for two ammonia dual-fuelled vessels

2025 July 2

18:26

Two Alpha Gas carriers to get enhanced operational support with Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement

17:30

Finland’s ban on wastewater discharges from cargo ships in its territorial waters comes into force, ecologists say

17:23

Jan De Nul conducts practical test bringing 1 million cbm of sand to protect the coast in the Western Scheldt

16:19

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to MITSUI developed CMAX system

16:09

China debuts first mixed-mode autonomous railway yard to boost logistics efficiency

15:44

Imabari Shipbuilding delivers LNG-fueled PCTC ANGELITE ACE

15:17

Greek's IPTO submits to regulators GSI cost-benefit study for Cyprus-Israel section

14:35

Ocean Network Express launches new office in Greece

14:06

DNV issues the first ISO/IEC 42001 certificate in the Netherlands to Metyis

13:41

Bureau Veritas awards AiP to Hudong-Zhonghua for innovative LNG and CO₂ carrier designs

13:22

ONE takes delivery of 13,900 TEU container ship "ONE SINGAPORE" from Imabari Shipbuilding's Hiroshima shpyard

12:48

Great Lakes secures four dredging contracts including Woodside Louisiana LNG

12:16

“K” LINE starts use of bio-LNG fuel for its car carrier

11:33

LR: Time to decompress with new tank type

11:18

PowerCell receives first order for next-generation marine fuel cell system from OEM customer, valued at SEK 44 million

10:52

Expanded testing capabilities to support safer well operations, RINA says

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news