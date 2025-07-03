Port Houston celebrates funding of Project 11

Strong cargo volumes, feet week planning and approval of record $500,000 in community grants wraps up Q2 2025

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met for its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 24. Chairman Ric Campo opened the meeting applauding the recent announcement of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion - Project 11 being funded to completion with a $161 million federal investment in the President’s FY26 Budget. Chairman Campo recognized the bipartisan collaboration and hard work of the many stakeholders in reaching this crucial milestone. The President’s Budget also included $53 million for operations and maintenance dredging for the ship channel to keep draft restrictions from impeding vessel traffic, the Port Authority said.

Campo also acknowledged that Port Houston continues to monitor the ongoing tariff situation, noting there have not been major impacts to volumes at the public terminals. Port Houston reported strong volumes in June, which can be found in more detail via the press release issued on June 23.

There was discussion about the Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) program. Port Houston manages FTZ 84, the largest and one of the most active zones in the country. The Port Houston team has seen a noticeable increase in FTZ inquiries in response to the current tariff climate. Port Houston is working closely with zone users and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to support the recent influx of interest.

State Senator Carol Alvarado and State Representative Mary Ann Perez were recognized for their continued leadership and advocacy on behalf of Texas ports during the 89th legislative session. Both lawmakers served as sponsors of the Texas Ports Association’s omnibus bill, although it was not passed during this session due to time constraints.

Port Houston CEO Charlie Jenkins shared that planning discussions are underway with the City of Houston regarding Fleet Week Houston taking place November 5-12, 2025. He recently met with Mayor John Whitmire to coordinate this major event, which will be a significant moment for both the City of Houston and the maritime industry.

Following the meeting, the Community Relations Committee of the Port Commission approved the 2025 Community Grant recipients, awarding $500,000 to 24 organizations across the greater Houston port region. The announcement represents the largest group of recipients and highest total funding awarded in the program’s history.

It was also announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is expected to clear the Barbours Cut Flare draft restriction with a Great Lakes rental hopper dredge from New Orleans. The dredge is scheduled to arrive around July 15, with approximately 30 days of digging to clear restrictions. The two remaining Port Houston-led Project 11 dredging contracts with Weeks Marine and Callan Marine continue to progress on budget. This Channel segment, located between Bayport and Barbours Cut, is expected to be completed and opened to two-way vessel traffic by Q3 2025.

The Port Commissioners approved an $18 million award for the construction of the new Port Coordination Center (PCC), which will house Port Houston’s Port Security & Emergency Operations Division & Turning Basin Operations teams. The PCC will break ground in July and is scheduled to be a 13-month construction project.

Also, Port Commissioners approved a two-year interlocal agreement with San Jacinto College for the fire department. San Jacinto College offers state-of-the-art maritime simulation tools that replicate real world port conditions and hazards. This agreement allows the Port to train multiple crews efficiently, cost-effectively and locally.

