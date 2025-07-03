Maersk announces adjustment to UCLA service, effective July 2025

Maersk has announced a key enhancement to its UCLA service, effective July 2025, which is aimed at increasing operational efficiency and improving connectivity to better support logistics needs of its customers.

Highlights:

UCLA Service Returns to BTP (Brasil Terminal Portuário) – Southbound Leg

As of July 13th, 2025, UCLA service will relocate its import operations from DP World Santos back to Brasil Terminal Portuário (BTP).

This strategic move marks a return to BTP, reinforcing our commitment to offering improved port infrastructure, optimized turnaround times, and enhanced service reliability.

First Vessel Call at BTP:

Vessel: MSC PETRA

Voyage: 524S

Call Date: July 13th, 2025