Maersk announces adjustment to UCLA service, effective July 2025

Maersk has announced a key enhancement to its UCLA service, effective July 2025, which is aimed at increasing operational efficiency and improving connectivity to better support logistics needs of its customers.
Highlights:
UCLA Service Returns to BTP (Brasil Terminal Portuário) – Southbound Leg
As of July 13th, 2025, UCLA service will relocate its import operations from DP World Santos back to Brasil Terminal Portuário (BTP).
This strategic move marks a return to BTP, reinforcing our commitment to offering improved port infrastructure, optimized turnaround times, and enhanced service reliability.
First Vessel Call at BTP:
Vessel: MSC PETRA
Voyage: 524S
Call Date: July 13th, 2025