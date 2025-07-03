  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Maersk announces adjustment to UCLA service, effective July 2025

2025 July 3   16:31

shipping

Maersk announces adjustment to UCLA service, effective July 2025

Maersk has announced a key enhancement to its UCLA service, effective July 2025, which is aimed at increasing operational efficiency and improving connectivity to better support logistics needs of its customers.

Highlights:
UCLA Service Returns to BTP (Brasil Terminal Portuário) – Southbound Leg

As of July 13th, 2025, UCLA service will relocate its import operations from DP World Santos back to Brasil Terminal Portuário (BTP).

This strategic move marks a return to BTP, reinforcing our commitment to offering improved port infrastructure, optimized turnaround times, and enhanced service reliability.

First Vessel Call at BTP:

Vessel: MSC PETRA
Voyage: 524S
Call Date: July 13th, 2025

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:26

North Star accelerates green future with more than £400 million commitment across its operations

17:24

Seatrium secures FSRU conversion contract from Kinetics

17:19

CMA CGM announces change to port rotation on VICTORY BRIDGE service

16:48

TGS awarded offshore wind site characterization contract

16:02

Beihai Shipbuilding launches first 319,000-dwt VLCC for Euronav

15:29

New TRAnsverse tug arrives in Newcastle, Australia

15:18

HII launches Virginia-class submarine Arkansas at Newport News Shipbuilding

14:18

Port Houston celebrates funding of Project 11

13:40

Sanmar delivers fully electric emissions-free tug to major global operator Svitzer

13:37

Chevron cylinder oil delivers efficiency gains for Susesea’s bulk carrier fleet

12:29

TotalEnergies expands its partnership with AES from LNG to renewable energy

11:32

Hiab: the closing of MacGregor sale is expected by 1 October 2025

10:42

ABB strengthens China robotics leadership with three new robot families

09:36

BHP awards charter contracts for two ammonia dual-fuelled vessels

2025 July 2

18:26

Two Alpha Gas carriers to get enhanced operational support with Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement

17:30

Finland’s ban on wastewater discharges from cargo ships in its territorial waters comes into force, ecologists say

17:23

Jan De Nul conducts practical test bringing 1 million cbm of sand to protect the coast in the Western Scheldt

16:19

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to MITSUI developed CMAX system

16:09

China debuts first mixed-mode autonomous railway yard to boost logistics efficiency

15:44

Imabari Shipbuilding delivers LNG-fueled PCTC ANGELITE ACE

15:17

Greek's IPTO submits to regulators GSI cost-benefit study for Cyprus-Israel section

14:35

Ocean Network Express launches new office in Greece

14:06

DNV issues the first ISO/IEC 42001 certificate in the Netherlands to Metyis

13:41

Bureau Veritas awards AiP to Hudong-Zhonghua for innovative LNG and CO₂ carrier designs

13:22

ONE takes delivery of 13,900 TEU container ship "ONE SINGAPORE" from Imabari Shipbuilding's Hiroshima shpyard

12:48

Great Lakes secures four dredging contracts including Woodside Louisiana LNG

12:16

“K” LINE starts use of bio-LNG fuel for its car carrier

11:33

LR: Time to decompress with new tank type

11:18

PowerCell receives first order for next-generation marine fuel cell system from OEM customer, valued at SEK 44 million

10:52

Expanded testing capabilities to support safer well operations, RINA says

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news