FNPPs in the Mediterranean Sea to be evaluated by ABS, Core Power and Athlos

In a step toward advancing the development of floating nuclear power plants (FNPPs), ABS, CORE POWER and Athlos Energy have formed a consortium to evaluate the potential of positioning the platforms to meet the energy demands of islands, ports and coastal communities in the Mediterranean Sea, ABS said.

The group will research how FNPPs can potentially unlock a range of applications including the establishment of grid-scale electricity to remote locations, the delivery of emission-free energy to ports and the distribution of reliable clean energy to desalination plants that could provide potable water to drought-affected coastal communities.

“As global efforts accelerate to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiencies and strengthen energy security, the use of small modular reactors on floating platforms could offer a viable alternative. Floating nuclear power facilities show promise in supporting power grids, microgrids, industrial and port operations and data centers, among others,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

“FNPPs can revolutionize the way we deliver reliable and affordable nuclear energy to provide vital carbon-free energy security to islands and coastal infrastructure in the Mediterranean. By constructing and mass-assembling a fleet of FNPPs in shipyards, we can deliver clean nuclear energy on time and budget, solving many of the largest energy challenges we face. CORE POWER is delighted to partner with industry leaders, ABS and Athlos, on this project,” said Mikal Bøe, CEO of CORE POWER.

“As Greece reconsiders its energy future, the role of nuclear power is increasingly back on the agenda. This study marks an important first step in accessing the feasibility of deploying floating nuclear reactors in the Aegean Sea,” said Dionysios Chionis, co-founder Athlos Energy.

This consortium will develop original FNPP concepts of operations (CONOPS) and publish a visual display of their prospective locations. The ABS Global Ship Systems Center based in Athens will lead a Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental (PESTLE) study alongside key stakeholders with the aim of assessing the feasibility of adapting CONOPS to supply power and other benefits in the Aegean Sea. The main deliverable of this collaboration will be an open-access white paper for use by industry, policy makers and government.

In 2024, ABS unveiled the industry’s first comprehensive requirements for floating nuclear power plants. The Pathways to a Low Carbon Future Floating Nuclear Power Plant study is available here. The ABS Requirements for Nuclear Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications are available to download here, and Pathways to a Low Carbon Future LNG Carrier Nuclear Ship Concept Design report is available to download here.

About ABS

ABS, a global leader in classification services, is focused on delivering a safer, cleaner future for the marine and offshore industries. For over 160 years, ABS has been setting standards for safety and excellence and continues to innovate in the fields of clean technology, digitalization and artificial intelligence, providing industry-leading technical advisory services. With a global network of surveyors, engineers, technology specialists and support staff, ABS works with industry leaders including its members and clients around the world to improve safety in operational performance and efficiency with innovative solutions for the complete life cycle of marine and offshore assets.

About CORE POWER

CORE POWER is the leading developer in the OECD of both advanced nuclear technologies and shipyard construction designs for maritime applications. Through the LIBERTY program, an end-to-end system for maritime civil nuclear applications, they are building the first fast-spectrum molten salt reactor, which is the ideal advanced reactor for civilian use at sea. Using common engineering standards to deliver fully modular nuclear energy systems from shipyard manufacturing, CORE POWER will provide floating nuclear power plants to heavy industry and nuclear-powered ships to critical value chains for industrial components, durable consumer goods, and commodities. Headquartered in London with offices in Washington and Tokyo, our progress in engineering, designs, and regulatory influence is backed by strategic industry shareholders from the global maritime industry and a fast-growing client base of shipyards, ship owners and operators, trading houses, banks, and energy companies.

About Athlos Energy

Athlos Energy was founded in September 2024 and is the first Greek company specializing in the nuclear industry. Its founders, Dr. Stathis Vlassopoulos and Dr. Dionysis Chionis, hold doctorates in nuclear technology and nuclear physics, with many years of experience and key positions in the Swiss nuclear industry, covering a wide range of nuclear energy applications.