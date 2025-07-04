  1. Home
2025 July 4   11:21

shipbuilding

New SOLAS requirements for lifting appliances

The IMO has introduced SOLAS Regulation II-1/3-13 through Resolution MSC.532(107), setting new requirements for lifting appliances and anchor handling winches. These updates will take effect on 1 January 2026, ensuring enhanced safety and operational standards across the maritime industry, Lloyd's Register said.

This Class News covers the requirements for lifting appliances, while a separate publication addressing anchor handling winches will follow. The SOLAS amendments are supplemented by the IMO MSC.1/Circ.1663 Guidelines for Lifting Appliances.

Application
The new regulation applies to a wide range of lifting appliances, including those: 

Used for cargo loading, transfer, or discharge
Used for raising and lowering hold hatch covers or moveable bulkheads
Used as engine-room cranes
Used as stores cranes
Used as hose handling cranes;
Used for launch and recovery of tender boats and similar applications
Used as personnel handling cranes
Generally, the requirements also apply to lifting appliances with a safe working load below 1,000 kg, unless the flag administration grants specific exemptions. However, certain lifting appliances — including those used on offshore construction ships — are outside the scope of this regulation.

Requirements for new lifting appliances (installed on or after 1 January 2026)
Before entering service, new lifting appliances must undergo certification, which includes:

Plan appraisal and material verification
Inspection and testing during fabrication
Verification of component certification (including loose gear)
Load testing and thorough examination once installed on board
Lifting appliances certified or classed under Lloyd’s Register’s Code for Lifting Appliances (CLAME) framework will be compliant with the new SOLAS requirements.

Requirements for existing lifting appliances (installed before 1 January 2026)
Under SOLAS Regulation II-1/3-13.2.4, lifting appliances installed before 1 January 2026 must undergo load testing and thorough examination, as per the IMO guidelines. These appliances must be permanently marked and include documentary evidence of the safe working load (SWL).

Existing certificates issued under other international instruments — such as ILO Convention No. 152 - will be acceptable for compliance. If valid certificates are missing (e.g. for engine-room cranes), owners must determine the appropriate SWL for test load verification.

In instances where onboard lifting appliances do not have valid certificates of test and thorough examination under another international instrument acceptable to the flag Administration, the SWL should be determined by the owners, in accordance with the IMO guidelines (paragraph 3.2.1.6) and evidence of the SWL provided. For those non-certified lifting appliances, Lloyd’s Register (LR) will witness a load test followed by a thorough examination and will issue a factual statement to confirm the load test and examination.

At the first Cargo Ship Safety Construction Renewal Survey or Passenger Ship Safety Survey conducted after 1 January 2026, surveyors will verify that:

All applicable lifting appliances are certified in accordance with an acceptable standard.
All lifting appliances are properly marked with safe working load (SWL) and other information essential for the safe operation of the lifting appliance (e.g. maximum or minimum slewing radius or boom angle).  
All loose gear is clearly and permanently marked with its unique identification (serial no.), the SWL and any additional marks required for safe use.
All lifting appliances and associated loose gear were load tested and thoroughly examined by a competent person.
All lifting appliances are provided with an operation and maintenance manual
Note: An acceptable standard includes certification under LR CLAME, another IACS member code, ILO Convention 152, or any other international standard recognised by the flag administration. If no prior certification is found, lifting appliances must undergo load testing and thorough examination by a competent person, as defined by the Administration, during the renewal survey.

Maintenance, operation, inspection, and testing for all lifting appliances
According to SOLAS Regulation II-1/3-13.3, all lifting appliances and loose gear must be operationally tested, thoroughly examined, inspected, operated and maintained in line with the IMO guidelines.

Owners must adhere to manufacturer recommendations, industry standards, and operational profiles while ensuring that lifting appliances are part of the onboard maintenance program. Maintenance and operational manuals must be available on board — where missing, the IMO guidelines provide methods for reconstructing them.

All personnel operating lifting appliances must be properly trained, qualified and familiarised in handling the equipment.

Intervals between periodical thorough examinations
​​For better survey flexibility, LR is introducing survey range windows for lifting appliances. These will be included in the upcoming CLAME amendments, scheduled for publication on 1 January 2026.

While the new SOLAS regulations do not explicitly define survey range windows, some flag administrations permit their use, whereas others have expressly prohibited them. Owners interested in applying survey range windows are encouraged to contact LR for guidance and support.

It’s important to note that certain local authorities and ports may not recognise survey range windows, particularly due to ILO Convention 152 requirements. In such cases, owners may be required to complete lifting appliance certification before the end of the advertised survey window.

