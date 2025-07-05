38th Bureau Veritas Hellenic Marine Technical Committee meeting highlights pathways to decarbonization and innovation

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) says it successfully convened the 38th Hellenic Marine Technical Committee meeting in Athens on June 24, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the Greek shipping community in navigating the complex challenges of decarbonization, innovation, and regulatory compliance.

The meeting opened with a welcome address from George Sarris, Chairman of the Committee and President of Enterprises Shipping & Trading S.A., who underscored the enduring importance of knowledge-sharing and collaborative action in an evolving regulatory landscape. George Andreadis, Marine Chief Executive for Greece at BV, welcomed participants and emphasized BV’s continued dedication to providing strategic and technical guidance for the maritime sector in Greece.

The first session of the meeting began with Dr. John Kokarakis, Technical Director for the SEEBA Zone, presenting key regulatory updates from MEPC 83 and beyond, offering attendees a forward-looking view on upcoming compliance priorities. Maria Lambardaki, Project Developer for the SEEBA Zone, followed with an impact study on the IMO’s net-zero framework, analyzing the implications of long-term carbon reduction targets for shipowners and operators.

Bill Stamatopoulos, Global Business Development Director at Verifuel, addressed the role of biofuels as a transitional energy source, highlighting both technical potential and implementation challenges in the context of 2035 emission goals.

The second session spotlighted the future of propulsion and fuel technologies. Julien Boulland, Sustainability Strategy Leader, introduced advancements in wind-assisted propulsion systems, while Vassilios Dimoulas, Technology & Innovation Director for the EMA, presented a comparative analysis of ammonia versus LPG as fuel in dedicated carriers.

The event concluded with an open discussion moderated by Vassilios, focusing on energy efficiency in current ship operations, encouraging exchange on best practices, technologies, and performance metrics shaping the operational fleet today.