  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CMA CGM announces change to port rotation on VICTORY BRIDGE service

2025 July 3   17:19

CMA CGM announces change to port rotation on VICTORY BRIDGE service

Due to ongoing port congestion in Northern Europe and to protect our schedule reliability and integrity, CMA CGM Group informs its customers of an upcoming change to the rotation of our VICTORY BRIDGE service (North Europe-US East Coast, US Gulf of Mexico), the Group said in its services update. 

Starting July 2025 with m/v "MH PERSEUS", the port of Zeebrugge (CSP Zeebrugge Terminal) will replace Antwerp (AGT Terminal) on CMA CGM VICTORY BRIDGE rotation. 

The updated port rotation will be as follows:
Southampton - Rotterdam - Zeebrugge - Bremerhaven - Veracruz - Altamira - Houston - New Orleans - Southampton

The m/v "MH PERSEUS" will also discharge in Zeebrugge the import cargo loaded on its current rotation in Mexico and in the United States,  on the export voyage #0VBJWE1MA. 

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:26

North Star accelerates green future with more than £400 million commitment across its operations

17:24

Seatrium secures FSRU conversion contract from Kinetics

16:48

TGS awarded offshore wind site characterization contract

16:31

Maersk announces adjustment to UCLA service, effective July 2025

16:02

Beihai Shipbuilding launches first 319,000-dwt VLCC for Euronav

15:29

New TRAnsverse tug arrives in Newcastle, Australia

15:18

HII launches Virginia-class submarine Arkansas at Newport News Shipbuilding

14:18

Port Houston celebrates funding of Project 11

13:40

Sanmar delivers fully electric emissions-free tug to major global operator Svitzer

13:37

Chevron cylinder oil delivers efficiency gains for Susesea’s bulk carrier fleet

12:29

TotalEnergies expands its partnership with AES from LNG to renewable energy

11:32

Hiab: the closing of MacGregor sale is expected by 1 October 2025

10:42

ABB strengthens China robotics leadership with three new robot families

09:36

BHP awards charter contracts for two ammonia dual-fuelled vessels

2025 July 2

18:26

Two Alpha Gas carriers to get enhanced operational support with Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement

17:30

Finland’s ban on wastewater discharges from cargo ships in its territorial waters comes into force, ecologists say

17:23

Jan De Nul conducts practical test bringing 1 million cbm of sand to protect the coast in the Western Scheldt

16:19

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to MITSUI developed CMAX system

16:09

China debuts first mixed-mode autonomous railway yard to boost logistics efficiency

15:44

Imabari Shipbuilding delivers LNG-fueled PCTC ANGELITE ACE

15:17

Greek's IPTO submits to regulators GSI cost-benefit study for Cyprus-Israel section

14:35

Ocean Network Express launches new office in Greece

14:06

DNV issues the first ISO/IEC 42001 certificate in the Netherlands to Metyis

13:41

Bureau Veritas awards AiP to Hudong-Zhonghua for innovative LNG and CO₂ carrier designs

13:22

ONE takes delivery of 13,900 TEU container ship "ONE SINGAPORE" from Imabari Shipbuilding's Hiroshima shpyard

12:48

Great Lakes secures four dredging contracts including Woodside Louisiana LNG

12:16

“K” LINE starts use of bio-LNG fuel for its car carrier

11:33

LR: Time to decompress with new tank type

11:18

PowerCell receives first order for next-generation marine fuel cell system from OEM customer, valued at SEK 44 million

10:52

Expanded testing capabilities to support safer well operations, RINA says

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news