CMA CGM announces change to port rotation on VICTORY BRIDGE service

Due to ongoing port congestion in Northern Europe and to protect our schedule reliability and integrity, CMA CGM Group informs its customers of an upcoming change to the rotation of our VICTORY BRIDGE service (North Europe-US East Coast, US Gulf of Mexico), the Group said in its services update.

Starting July 2025 with m/v "MH PERSEUS", the port of Zeebrugge (CSP Zeebrugge Terminal) will replace Antwerp (AGT Terminal) on CMA CGM VICTORY BRIDGE rotation.

The updated port rotation will be as follows:

Southampton - Rotterdam - Zeebrugge - Bremerhaven - Veracruz - Altamira - Houston - New Orleans - Southampton

The m/v "MH PERSEUS" will also discharge in Zeebrugge the import cargo loaded on its current rotation in Mexico and in the United States, on the export voyage #0VBJWE1MA.