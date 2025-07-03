TGS awarded offshore wind site characterization contract

TGS, a global leader in energy data and intelligence announced the award of a contract for offshore wind site characterization, including acquisition, imaging and interpretation services offshore Norway. Ramform Vanguard will start acquisition in early July, with a duration of approximately 25 days. The imaging and interpretation work will commence concurrently with data acquisition and final data delivery to the client is expected in Q1 2026.

The Ramform Vanguard is equipped with TGS’s proprietary Ultra-High-Resolution 3D (UHR3D) streamers and integrated geophysical sensors. This technology is specifically designed to sample the seismic wavefield at a high spatial and temporal rate, providing high-resolution data of the shallow subsurface targets for wind farm development.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented “We are very pleased to secure another offshore wind site characterization contract in Northern Europe, extending our acquisition campaign in the region by nearly a month. We are seeing strong client adoption for our high-quality geophysical approach to mapping shallower subsurface targets, which supports data-driven decision making for offshore wind farm development and offers a compelling alternative to traditional geophysical wind solutions”.

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide.