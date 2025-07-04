AD Ports and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group sign agreement to establish automotive logistics ecosystem

Credit: AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group, a global leader in logistics, industry, and trade facilitation, and Zhejiang Provincial Seaport Investment & Operation Group Co., Ltd. (Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group), one of China’s largest and most dynamic port operators, have entered into a preliminary strategic agreement to establish a comprehensive automotive logistics ecosystem connecting Chinese manufacturing capabilities with Middle Eastern, Central Asian, and African markets through integrated terminal operations, dedicated fleet services, and multimodal transport solutions, AD Ports said.

The agreement was signed by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, and Mr. Tao Chengbo, Chairman of Zhejiang Provincial Seaport Investment & Operation Group Co. Ltd, at a ceremony marking the maiden voyage of UGR Zakher, the second LNG-powered vessel operated by United Global Ro-Ro (UGR), a Joint Venture formed between AD Ports Group and Erkport.

Leveraging the established automotive sourcing of Ningbo Zhoushan Port and distribution capabilities of UGR and responding to the growing demand for vehicle exports from China, the agreement outlines plans to reciprocatively develop Ro-Ro and automotive terminals at Ningbo Zhoushan Port and AD Ports Group’s hub locations. Enhancements considered under this agreement include, accommodating larger vessels, increasing vehicle handling capacity and reducing turnaround times at the ports. These improvements will aim to boost operational efficiency while delivering world-class performance standards and customer service.

Plans include, to use UGR as the designated Ro-Ro carrier, which has a specialised PCTC and Ro-Ro vessel fleet and the operational expertise. UGR already operates Ro-Ro services connecting China with terminals in the Middle East, Asia and the Mediterranean.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “This preliminary strategic partnership with Zhejiang Provincial Seaport Investment & Operation Group marks a defining moment in our combined efforts to establish smart, connected automotive corridors across continents. With our fleet and global experience in the Ro-Ro segment complemented by UGR’s operations, we offer immediate vessel availability and operational excellence.

UGR Zakher, with a capacity of 7,000 Car Equivalent Units (CEUs), mirrors the attributes of sister ship, UGR Al Samha, which was acquired earlier this year. Together the two vessels boast the same lower greenhouse gas emissions thanks to the use of LNG, alongside improved energy and operational efficiencies. The new addition significantly improves capacity on the existing deep-sea port route and enhances sailing frequency. UGR’s capacity will be key to delivering stable, scalable, and cost-effective sea routes to meet rising demand.

Technology integration will also be considered as per the agreement, including comprehensive digital platforms providing real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and automated coordination capabilities to enhance operational performance while reducing complexity and manual intervention.

In addition, the partners will explore synergies between sea and inland rail routes to create a comprehensive multimodal transport network through the Middle Corridor and offer alternative routing options for China-Central Asia-Europe trade flows. The approach addresses customer requirements while supporting Belt and Road Initiative connectivity objectives.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to providing support for the growing vehicle export supply chain and to strengthening the trade and logistics bridge between China, the Middle East, and emerging markets across Africa and Central Asia. The strategic alliance will leverage Zhejiang Seaport Group’s advanced port facilities and AD Ports Group’s extensive regional network and logistics capabilities.