ABP set to further boost economic growth in Grimsby-Immingham corridor

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s largest port operator, says it has submitted a reserved matters application for 103,000 square feet of multi-let industrial and logistics space at its Helm @ Immingham site as the first phase of development of this 227-acre strategic location.

This speculative development, ahead of occupier commitment, will provide a critical supply of new modern purpose-built units and reflects ABP’s confidence in and vision for the Grimsby-Immingham area. ABP, who operate the ports of Grimsby and Immingham, are developing the scheme and retaining it within its property portfolio.

The location is close to the A180 and the two major Humber estuary ports. The units’ range in size from 4,820 sq ft to 26,797 sq ft and each structure will carry a clear internal height of 10m. The units will be targeted at small to medium sized enterprises in energy venture startups, port logistics, manufacturing and distribution. JLL, Gent Visick and PPH have been selected as agents to market the scheme going forwards.

Helm @ Immingham can provide a further 1.1m sq ft of industrial space along with 90 acres of automotive open storage with on-site renewable energy generation and extensive biodiversity improvements.

Andrew Dawes, Regional Director of the Humber ports said: “The development of new business units represents a material strengthening of the UK's trade infrastructure. As part of a broader strategy to ensure resilience and continuity in Keeping Britain Trading, this initiative also plays a role in enabling the energy transition through its on-site provision of renewable energy.

“At ABP, we remain committed to investing in and evolving our port facilities—not only to support regional and national economic growth but also to deliver lasting benefits to the communities in which we operate. Our continued focus on sustainable development ensures that we are well-positioned to meet the challenges of tomorrow while driving prosperity today.”

Greg Lacey, Head of Property at ABP (Humber) added: “This application demonstrates the need for strategic investment in new industrial and logistics to facilitate the continued growth of ABP and to maintain the Humber ports leading position in the UK, as well as significant investment in the region for jobs. This is the first speculative industrial scheme for ABP, which is hugely exciting.

"Outline planning permission is currently pending determination for the development of a major automotive storage facility and a new site access — laying the groundwork for future automotive growth. This additional new build project is a priority within our low-carbon development strategy, with a clear commitment to building green. By integrating sustainability solutions such as ground source heat pumps and on-site renewable energy, we are setting a new standard for sustainable infrastructure that supports both economic progress and environmental responsibility.”

The site has been allocated in the local plan for employment use since 2013 and has an existing hybrid planning permission attached to it for the creation of a new roundabout, access roads and Class B1 (Business), B2 (General Industrial) and B8 (storage and distribution uses).

Referred to previously as Pioneer Business Park (PBP), the site has historically been used as agricultural farmland and is strategically positioned directly adjacent to the A180 dual carriageway, leading to Grimsby and local motorway networks. The site is also connected to the Humber Link Road, the port connection road that links Immingham and Grimsby.

Helm @ Immingham is a strand of the South Humber Industrial Investment Programme (SHIIP) which has so far seen the Myenergi development and HETA facilities created on the site, with other opportunities in the pipeline including new headquarters for DFDS.