  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Sanmar named Türkiye’s Leading Exporter for 2024

2025 July 4   12:58

shipbuilding

Sanmar named Türkiye’s Leading Exporter for 2024

Sanmar Shipyards says it has been officially recognised as Türkiye’s Leading Exporter in the Ship, Yacht, and Marine Services Industry for 2024. This accolade celebrates Sanmar’s exceptional performance and steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global impact in the maritime sector.

In 2024, Sanmar achieved a landmark year with a record-breaking number of tugboat deliveries across Europe, South America, and Türkiye. The shipyard’s strategic focus on eco-conscious technology and advanced design cemented its position as an industry pioneer.

Notable achievements include:
The delivery of Europe’s first fully electric harbour tug
Deployment of ElectRA Series tugboats across three continents
Introduction of low-emission and alternative fuel-powered models to the global market
Having already secured the top position in Türkiye for tugboat exports, Sanmar has now extended its leadership to encompass the entire national ship export category—driven by its pioneering delivery of electric and LNG-powered vessels and steadily expanding global presence.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:14

Bollinger delivers FRC 1160 Frederick Mann to USCG

12:41

ABP set to further boost economic growth in Grimsby-Immingham corridor

11:21

New SOLAS requirements for lifting appliances

11:04

MOL completes the acquisition of LBC Tank Terminals

10:48

AD Ports and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group sign agreement to establish automotive logistics ecosystem

09:37

FNPPs in the Mediterranean Sea to be evaluated by ABS, Core Power and Athlos

2025 July 3

18:12

Global eCommerce businesses operating in Saudi Arabia set to benefit as Maersk and Saudi Post enter a strategic partnership

17:26

North Star accelerates green future with more than £400 million commitment across its operations

17:24

Seatrium secures FSRU conversion contract from Kinetics

17:19

CMA CGM announces change to port rotation on VICTORY BRIDGE service

16:48

TGS awarded offshore wind site characterization contract

16:31

Maersk announces adjustment to UCLA service, effective July 2025

16:02

Beihai Shipbuilding launches first 319,000-dwt VLCC for Euronav

15:29

New TRAnsverse tug arrives in Newcastle, Australia

15:18

HII launches Virginia-class submarine Arkansas at Newport News Shipbuilding

14:18

Port Houston celebrates funding of Project 11

13:40

Sanmar delivers fully electric emissions-free tug to major global operator Svitzer

13:37

Chevron cylinder oil delivers efficiency gains for Susesea’s bulk carrier fleet

12:29

TotalEnergies expands its partnership with AES from LNG to renewable energy

11:32

Hiab: the closing of MacGregor sale is expected by 1 October 2025

10:42

ABB strengthens China robotics leadership with three new robot families

09:36

BHP awards charter contracts for two ammonia dual-fuelled vessels

2025 July 2

18:26

Two Alpha Gas carriers to get enhanced operational support with Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement

17:30

Finland’s ban on wastewater discharges from cargo ships in its territorial waters comes into force, ecologists say

17:23

Jan De Nul conducts practical test bringing 1 million cbm of sand to protect the coast in the Western Scheldt

16:19

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to MITSUI developed CMAX system

16:09

China debuts first mixed-mode autonomous railway yard to boost logistics efficiency

15:44

Imabari Shipbuilding delivers LNG-fueled PCTC ANGELITE ACE

15:17

Greek's IPTO submits to regulators GSI cost-benefit study for Cyprus-Israel section

14:35

Ocean Network Express launches new office in Greece

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news