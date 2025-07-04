Sanmar named Türkiye’s Leading Exporter for 2024

Sanmar Shipyards says it has been officially recognised as Türkiye’s Leading Exporter in the Ship, Yacht, and Marine Services Industry for 2024. This accolade celebrates Sanmar’s exceptional performance and steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global impact in the maritime sector.

In 2024, Sanmar achieved a landmark year with a record-breaking number of tugboat deliveries across Europe, South America, and Türkiye. The shipyard’s strategic focus on eco-conscious technology and advanced design cemented its position as an industry pioneer.

Notable achievements include:

The delivery of Europe’s first fully electric harbour tug

Deployment of ElectRA Series tugboats across three continents

Introduction of low-emission and alternative fuel-powered models to the global market

Having already secured the top position in Türkiye for tugboat exports, Sanmar has now extended its leadership to encompass the entire national ship export category—driven by its pioneering delivery of electric and LNG-powered vessels and steadily expanding global presence.