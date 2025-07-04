  1. Home
2025 July 4

shipbuilding

FMG appoints George Moutafis as CEO

Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), the U.S. subsidiary of Fincantieri – one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and a global leader in the construction of highly complex vessels – announces the appointment of George A. Moutafis as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2025.

The leadership transition of the US company of the Group led by Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Pierroberto Folgiero comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. shipbuilding industry, as the new U.S. administration places renewed strategic emphasis on strengthening domestic naval capabilities. In this context, Fincantieri reinforces its long-term commitment to the United States by appointing a seasoned U.S. executive with deep expertise in defense, naval manufacturing, and international industrial transformation.

George Moutafis brings over 25 years of executive experience across strategic planning, program management, and industrial restructuring, with a distinguished track record in both the public and private sectors. His background includes leadership roles in major defense and manufacturing organizations, most recently as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Beretta USA Corp. He also previously held leadership roles within FMG, contributing to innovation and program execution in support of U.S. Navy platforms. His background in defense and naval manufacturing, combined with his international perspective, and his proven ability to drive operational and financial management, aligns with the Group’s strategic direction in response to shifting priorities in the broader U.S. institutional and industrial context.

Fincantieri has been present in the United States for over 15 years, with a solid industrial footprint that includes four shipyards and a workforce of approximately 3,000 people. Over this period, the Group has invested more than $800 million in its U.S. shipbuilding operations, of which over half was specifically allocated to upgrading and expanding the Marinette yard in Wisconsin. This strategic presence underscores the Group’s enduring commitment to supporting the U.S. Navy and contributing to the country’s industrial base.

