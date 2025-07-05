  1. Home
2025 July 5   09:47

shipbuilding

Fincantieri delivers the PPA “KRI BRAWIJAYA-320” to the Indonesian Navy

The delivery ceremony of the MPCS (Multipurpose Combat Ship/PPA) KRI BRAWIJAYA-320 vessel to the Indonesian Navy was held at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano (La Spezia), the shipbuilding company said.

The ceremony was attended by Biagio Mazzotta, Chairman of Fincantieri, Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of the Indonesian Navy, H.E. Prof. DR. Junimart Girsang, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Italy, Admiral Enrico Credendino, Chief of the Italian Navy, and Admiral Giacinto Ottaviani, National Armaments Director. Their presence underscored the strong defense collaboration between the two nations.

KRI BRAWIJAYA-320, built and delivered by Fincantieri in a very short time to the Indonesian Navy, thanks also to the new construction synergies implemented by the Group, is the first of two MPCS/PPA units and, together with its sister vessel, the KRI PRABU SILIWANGI-321, represents an important milestone in the development of the strategic partnership between Fincantieri and the Indonesian Ministry of Defense. These vessels will represent the largest combat ships in the Indonesian Navy, strengthening stability in the Indo-Pacific region and safeguarding Indonesia’s national interests.

Technical Features: PPA-Multipurpose Combat Ship:
The MPCS/PPA is a highly versatile class of ship designed to perform a wide range of missions, including frontline combat operations, maritime patrol, rescue, and civil protection activities.The vessel is also capable of operating high-speed boats  such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) through lateral crane or a hauling ramp located at the stern.

Overall length: 143 meters
Speed: more than 31 knots
Crew: 171 personnel
Equipped with a combined diesel and gas turbine propulsion plant (CODAG) and an electric propulsion system

