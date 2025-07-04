CIMC Raffles shipyard launches WTIV Norse Energy for DEME

This week, DEME celebrated the successful launch of its second wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Norse Energi, at the Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. This marks a major step forward as the vessel enters its final construction phase, DEME said.

Designed by GustoMSC, Norse Energi - like its sister vessel Norse Wind - is engineered to install turbines with rotor diameters over 300 meters and XXL monopiles up to 3,000 tons, even in water depths of 70 meters. These vessels will be among the most advanced WTIVs in the industry.

The launch ceremony honored the strong partnership between CIMC Raffles and DEME, built on trust, respect, and excellence. From the first steel cutting in January to the launch, safety has remained a top priority.

The vessels Norse Wind and Norse Energi are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025 and early 2026 respectively, and they will be coated in the iconic DEME green color.