EU grants €22 million in co-funding for the development of the ports of Helsinki and Lubeck-Travemunde

The European Commission has granted a total of €22 million in co-funding for the Hansalink 3 project between the Port of Helsinki and the German port of Lübeck-Travemünde. The Port of Helsinki’s share of the support is approximately €12 million, the Port Authority said.

The project entails building cutting-edge port infrastructure, deploying digital tools and streamlining passenger and cargo traffic at the port area. In addition to this, the project entails building onshore power supply solutions that are suitable for the new Finnlines ships as well as automated mooring systems at the Ports of Helsinki and Lübeck-Travemünde. The project has a total budget of €45 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The Hansalink 3 project is a continuation of the EU cooperation between Helsinki and Lübeck-Travemünde, which started in 2014. It is co-funded by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), instrument.

“The significant EU support will enable measures in ports to improve the competitiveness of the Helsinki-Travemünde corridor and develop maritime transport in line with sustainable development goals. I am glad that we have been able to collaborate closely with the Lübeck Port Authority to build a project that supports the development of the unit cargo and passenger vessel fleet on this route and ultimately serves the needs of North European companies and consumers,” says Vesa Marttinen, VP Cargo at the Port of Helsinki.