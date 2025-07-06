  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EU grants €22 million in co-funding for the development of the ports of Helsinki and Lubeck-Travemunde

2025 July 6   10:04

ports

EU grants €22 million in co-funding for the development of the ports of Helsinki and Lubeck-Travemunde

The European Commission has granted a total of €22 million in co-funding for the Hansalink 3 project between the Port of Helsinki and the German port of Lübeck-Travemünde. The Port of Helsinki’s share of the support is approximately €12 million, the Port Authority said.

The project entails building cutting-edge port infrastructure, deploying digital tools and streamlining passenger and cargo traffic at the port area. In addition to this, the project entails building onshore power supply solutions that are suitable for the new Finnlines ships as well as automated mooring systems at the Ports of Helsinki and Lübeck-Travemünde. The project has a total budget of €45 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The Hansalink 3 project is a continuation of the EU cooperation between Helsinki and Lübeck-Travemünde, which started in 2014. It is co-funded by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), instrument.

“The significant EU support will enable measures in ports to improve the competitiveness of the Helsinki-Travemünde corridor and develop maritime transport in line with sustainable development goals. I am glad that we have been able to collaborate closely with the Lübeck Port Authority to build a project that supports the development of the unit cargo and passenger vessel fleet on this route and ultimately serves the needs of North European companies and consumers,” says Vesa Marttinen, VP Cargo at the Port of Helsinki.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:02

Hanwha Shipping plans to reflag LNG carriers built at Korean shipyads under the US flag

14:43

Reefer container market expected to generate $19.7 billion by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR

14:13

Liberia’s Freeport of Monrovia launches 24-hour marine operations through partnership between APM Terminals, NPA, and LiMA

12:06

Greek shipowners “anchor” in Scandinavian countries to attract capital

2025 July 5

14:55

Experts gather to discuss feasibility of modular micro reactors in maritime settings

12:19

ONGC and MOL to cooperate on building, owning, operating two VLECs

10:34

38th Bureau Veritas Hellenic Marine Technical Committee meeting highlights pathways to decarbonization and innovation

09:47

Fincantieri delivers the PPA “KRI BRAWIJAYA-320” to the Indonesian Navy

2025 July 4

18:04

CIMC Raffles shipyard launches WTIV Norse Energy for DEME

17:57

NAVTOR opens new office in Dubai to support regional growth

17:42

ONGC inks deal with MOL to build two VLECs

17:33

YIT Infra secures contract to expand the West Harbour

16:31

ABS develops industry-leading EV battery fire simulation modeling

15:13

Seaspan holds Canadian flag raising ceremony at Vancouver Shipyards

14:28

FMG appoints George Moutafis as CEO

13:14

Bollinger delivers FRC 1160 Frederick Mann to USCG

12:58

Sanmar named Türkiye’s Leading Exporter for 2024

12:41

ABP set to further boost economic growth in Grimsby-Immingham corridor

11:21

New SOLAS requirements for lifting appliances

11:04

MOL completes the acquisition of LBC Tank Terminals

10:48

AD Ports and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group sign agreement to establish automotive logistics ecosystem

09:37

FNPPs in the Mediterranean Sea to be evaluated by ABS, Core Power and Athlos

2025 July 3

18:12

Global eCommerce businesses operating in Saudi Arabia set to benefit as Maersk and Saudi Post enter a strategic partnership

17:26

North Star accelerates green future with more than £400 million commitment across its operations

17:24

Seatrium secures FSRU conversion contract from Kinetics

17:19

CMA CGM announces change to port rotation on VICTORY BRIDGE service

16:48

TGS awarded offshore wind site characterization contract

16:31

Maersk announces adjustment to UCLA service, effective July 2025

16:02

Beihai Shipbuilding launches first 319,000-dwt VLCC for Euronav

15:29

New TRAnsverse tug arrives in Newcastle, Australia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news