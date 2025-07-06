  1. Home
Reefer container market expected to generate $19.7 billion by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR

The reefer container market is driven by CMA CGM, Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and growing cold chain

According to the market research, the reefer container industry generated $9.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $19.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032, Allied Analytics LLP said.

The refrigerated container are used in various industry for instance in food & beverage. In food & beverage the fish and seafood sector are genuinely global. Its popularity has grown even more globally, with customers opting for a pescatarian diet for health reasons. Therefore, preparing for an increase in demand is critical. However, fragmented participants in the handling and selling of fish and seafood reduce efficiencies across the supply chain. Weather disrupts consignments at sea 4-5 times each year, causing additional unforeseen delays. The delays may result in the decay of the fish and sea food, but with the help of reefer containers such situations can be avoided and the integrity of the food is secured. Many companies rely on reefer containers to transport their fresh seafood products from their processing facilities to international markets. By utilizing reefer containers, they can maintain the required temperature and humidity levels, ensuring that the seafood arrives at its destination with its quality and taste preserved.

For instance, many Asian countries import and export seafood such as China, India, and Indonesia. Countries globally use reefer containers for the export and import of seafood and other food and beverage items. The containers are available in various sizes to transport a variety of seafood items such as fish, shellfish, and crustaceans. These containers provide the temperature-controlled environment required to keep the seafood fresh and avoid rotting throughout the travel. The most used reefer container has size either 20 feet in length or 40 feet in length. But the containers are available in size more than 40 feet in length, size less than 20 feet in length, and 30 feet in length.

Key findings of the study:

By size, the 20-40 feet segment dominated the reefer container market in 2022, in terms of revenue.
Based on industry, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.
By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Growth by segment:

By size, the 20-40 feet segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting more than two-fifth of the global reefer container market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the ability to carry greater volumes of package without losing its integrity is expected to increase the demand for 20-40 feet reefer containers in the market.

Growing demand for fresh and frozen food and expansion of international trade supplement the growth of the reefer container market. However, high capital investment and operational complexities are expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, advancement in cold chain technologies and integration of other technology are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

By industry, the food & beverage segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting nearly one third of the global reefer container market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in international trade, and increase in global consumption of food and beverages is expected to increase the demand for reefer containers globally.

Based on mode of transportation, the sea segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting nearly two third of the global reefer container market revenue, owing to the need to travel long distance on sea with temperature sensitive cargo is expected to increase the demand for reefer transportation on sea. However, the roadways segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the need to transport goods over long distances on road with temperature sensitive cargo is expected to increase the demand for reefer transportation on roadways.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than one-fourth of the global reefer container market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its high volume of agricultural and food exports, that requires reefer container for transportation, thus increasing the demand for the containers in the region.

Leading market players: -

A.P. Moller – Maersk
Daikin Industries
China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd
Singamas Container Holdings Ltd.
Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd.
ZIM Integrated shipping services
Hapag-Lloyd AG
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.
CMA CGM Group
SeaCube Containers LLC.

