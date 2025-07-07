  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Australia's Port of Melbourne container volume rose 3% in May

2025 July 7   09:39

ports

Australia's Port of Melbourne container volume rose 3% in May

Container throughput at the Port of Melbourne, Australia, reached 291,000 TEU, a 2.9% year-over-year (YoY) increase in May 2025, Port Technology reported.

In May 2025, full container import volumes (excluding Bass Strait) increased to 111,000 TEUs from the previous year, while furniture, home appliances, and paperboard all performed better than the previous year. Full container export volumes (excluding the Bass Strait) dropped to 54,000 TEUs, down 11.9 per cent from the previous year.

Total non-container trade in April 2025 reached 2.03 million revenue tonnes, a YoY decrease of 8.8% (down 196,000 revenue tonnes) compared to April 2024.

In March, container throughput at the Port of Melbourne totalled 267,000 TEUs, reflecting a YoY decline of 6.2% compared to March 2024.

A month later, the port reported a 4% YoY drop in April 2025 container throughput, totalling 270,000 TEUs, with full container import volumes (excluding Bass Strait) increased to 105,000 TEUs from the previous year, while furniture, home appliances, and paperboard all performed better than the previous year.

Topics:

cargo throughput

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:02

Hanwha Shipping plans to reflag LNG carriers built at Korean shipyads under the US flag

14:43

Reefer container market expected to generate $19.7 billion by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR

14:13

Liberia’s Freeport of Monrovia launches 24-hour marine operations through partnership between APM Terminals, NPA, and LiMA

12:06

Greek shipowners “anchor” in Scandinavian countries to attract capital

10:04

EU grants €22 million in co-funding for the development of the ports of Helsinki and Lubeck-Travemunde

2025 July 5

14:55

Experts gather to discuss feasibility of modular micro reactors in maritime settings

12:19

ONGC and MOL to cooperate on building, owning, operating two VLECs

10:34

38th Bureau Veritas Hellenic Marine Technical Committee meeting highlights pathways to decarbonization and innovation

09:47

Fincantieri delivers the PPA “KRI BRAWIJAYA-320” to the Indonesian Navy

2025 July 4

18:04

CIMC Raffles shipyard launches WTIV Norse Energy for DEME

17:57

NAVTOR opens new office in Dubai to support regional growth

17:42

ONGC inks deal with MOL to build two VLECs

17:33

YIT Infra secures contract to expand the West Harbour

16:31

ABS develops industry-leading EV battery fire simulation modeling

15:13

Seaspan holds Canadian flag raising ceremony at Vancouver Shipyards

14:28

FMG appoints George Moutafis as CEO

13:14

Bollinger delivers FRC 1160 Frederick Mann to USCG

12:58

Sanmar named Türkiye’s Leading Exporter for 2024

12:41

ABP set to further boost economic growth in Grimsby-Immingham corridor

11:21

New SOLAS requirements for lifting appliances

11:04

MOL completes the acquisition of LBC Tank Terminals

10:48

AD Ports and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group sign agreement to establish automotive logistics ecosystem

09:37

FNPPs in the Mediterranean Sea to be evaluated by ABS, Core Power and Athlos

2025 July 3

18:12

Global eCommerce businesses operating in Saudi Arabia set to benefit as Maersk and Saudi Post enter a strategic partnership

17:26

North Star accelerates green future with more than £400 million commitment across its operations

17:24

Seatrium secures FSRU conversion contract from Kinetics

17:19

CMA CGM announces change to port rotation on VICTORY BRIDGE service

16:48

TGS awarded offshore wind site characterization contract

16:31

Maersk announces adjustment to UCLA service, effective July 2025

16:02

Beihai Shipbuilding launches first 319,000-dwt VLCC for Euronav

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news