Australia's Port of Melbourne container volume rose 3% in May

Container throughput at the Port of Melbourne, Australia, reached 291,000 TEU, a 2.9% year-over-year (YoY) increase in May 2025, Port Technology reported.

In May 2025, full container import volumes (excluding Bass Strait) increased to 111,000 TEUs from the previous year, while furniture, home appliances, and paperboard all performed better than the previous year. Full container export volumes (excluding the Bass Strait) dropped to 54,000 TEUs, down 11.9 per cent from the previous year.

Total non-container trade in April 2025 reached 2.03 million revenue tonnes, a YoY decrease of 8.8% (down 196,000 revenue tonnes) compared to April 2024.

In March, container throughput at the Port of Melbourne totalled 267,000 TEUs, reflecting a YoY decline of 6.2% compared to March 2024.

A month later, the port reported a 4% YoY drop in April 2025 container throughput, totalling 270,000 TEUs, with full container import volumes (excluding Bass Strait) increased to 105,000 TEUs from the previous year, while furniture, home appliances, and paperboard all performed better than the previous year.