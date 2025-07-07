The Netherlands' Rijkswaterstaat and GelreGroen consortium sign contract for ViA15 project

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands (Rijkswaterstaat) and the GelreGroen consortium – consisting of Dura Vermeer, BESIX, HOCHTIEF, Van Oord, and John Laing – signed the updated Design, Build, Finance & Maintain (DBFM) contract for the ViA15 project, Van Oord said.

This marks an important step in extending the A15 motorway to the A12, widening the A12 between the Westervoort junction and the Oud-Dijk interchange, and widening the A15 between the Valburg and Ressen interchanges. This is an exceptional project that improves the region's accessibility and road safety, with attention to people, nature, and history.

Signing of the contract means that GelreGroen will be responsible for both the construction and maintenance of the route from January 2026. Preparatory work will start this autumn. Completion of the project is scheduled for 2031, after which GelreGroen will be responsible for managing and maintaining the infrastructure for a period of 20 years.

The contract was signed by Martin Wijnen, director general of Rijkswaterstaat, and by Alexander Hofmann and Martijn Lunneker on behalf of GelreGroen. An initial contract was already signed in 2020, but implementation was delayed due to the lack of a legal basis. Since the Dutch Council of State declared the Route Decision irrevocable in October 2024, the two parties have held extensive discussions on continuation of the project.

Preparations and planning

GelreGroen will start preparatory work in autumn 2025. Traffic is expected to be able to use the new A15 and the bridge over the Pannerden Canal for the first time in 2031.

In the coming months, Rijkswaterstaat and GelreGroen will be preparing to carry out the work. Meetings will take place in the autumn to inform local residents and stakeholders about the schedule and implementation of the project.

About GelreGroen

GelreGroen is a consortium made up of Dura Vermeer, BESIX, HOCHTIEF, Van Oord, and John Laing. The consortium is responsible for the design, construction, financing, and 20-year maintenance of the project. The name ‘GelreGroen’ refers to the nature-inclusive design of this new road link, with ‘Green’ signifying care for the surroundings, with the aim of ensuring satisfied residents, nature conservation organisations, road users, and administrative stakeholders.

About the ViA15 project

With the ViA15 project, Rijkswaterstaat and the province of Gelderland are working to improve traffic flow in the Arnhem-Nijmegen and Achterhoek regions and the Liemers area. Extending the A15 motorway to the A12 and partly widening both roads will increase accessibility and create a direct link between the port of Rotterdam and Germany. This will make the area more attractive for businesses. The province of Gelderland has also commissioned GelreGroen to construct an express cycle route parallel to the A15.