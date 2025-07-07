  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Israeli military conducts airstrikes on three ports in Yemen

2025 July 7   09:58

accident

Israeli military conducts airstrikes on three ports in Yemen

On July 7, 2025, the Israeli military conducted airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled infrastructure in Yemen, specifically the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif, as well as the Ras Kanatib power plant, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s release.

The operation, named "Black Flag" by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, involved approximately 20 fighter jets deploying over 50 munitions.

The strikes were in response to repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory and followed an attack on a Liberian-flagged commercial vessel, Magic Seas, in the Red Sea on July 6, 2025, which was attributed to the Houthis.  

The IDF stated, "IAF jets, guided by intelligence, struck Houthi terror targets at the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Salif, and the Ras Kanatib Power Plant. These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime."

Among the targets was the Galaxy Leader, a commercial vessel seized by the Houthis in November 2023, which the IDF claimed was equipped with a radar system to track vessels for "terror operations."

Katz warned, "Yemen will be treated the same as Tehran. Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have it cut off."  

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that the strikes caused power outages in Hodeidah, with Mohammed Al Farah, a member of the Houthi political bureau, stating, "Targeting Yemeni ports, power stations, and other civilian facilities is an attempt to harm civilians and has no connection to any military activity."

The strikes followed an attack on the Magic Seas, a Greek-operated bulk carrier, approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Hodeidah. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the vessel was struck by unmanned explosive-laden boats and small arms fire, forcing the crew to abandon ship after it caught fire. No group officially claimed responsibility. 

Topics:

ports

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:58

Cochin Shipyard, HD KSOE sign MoU for long-term shipbuilding cooperation

17:12

Samsung Heavy secures $635 million for Coral North FLNG project in Mozambique

16:42

South Korea takes second place in global shipbuilding orders for June with 1.05 million CGT

16:16

Hong Kong-flagged tanker Fulda damaged in explosion off Kandla

15:56

McDermott wins offshore installation contract from BRAVA Energia for Brazilian fields

15:35

Sanmar delivers advanced Boğaçay-class tug Portosalvo to Rimorchiatori Napoletani

14:59

Clarion Shipping launches first Nigerian‑owned container shipping line

14:33

Iraqi Ports Company to appoint global operator for Grand Faw Port superstructure phase

13:52

Oregon invests $100 mln in Pacific Coast Intermodal Port project

13:20

Subsea 7 secures contract for flexible pipeline installation offshore Egypt

12:47

ADNOC сompletes first jacket transport for Hail and Ghasha gas project

12:23

COSCO launches first vehicle carrier powered by solar energy and liquefied natural gas

11:42

Seaturns secures €2.45 million via Keenest to advance full‑scale wave energy demonstrator

11:07

The Netherlands' Rijkswaterstaat and GelreGroen consortium sign contract for ViA15 project

10:41

Norse Ship Management takes over MV VIKING ORCA and MV KRAKEN

10:24

Low water levels on Danube disrupt shipping

09:39

Australia's Port of Melbourne container volume rose 3% in May

2025 July 6

16:02

Hanwha Shipping plans to reflag LNG carriers built at Korean shipyads under the US flag

14:43

Reefer container market expected to generate $19.7 billion by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR

14:13

Liberia’s Freeport of Monrovia launches 24-hour marine operations through partnership between APM Terminals, NPA, and LiMA

12:06

Greek shipowners “anchor” in Scandinavian countries to attract capital

10:04

EU grants €22 million in co-funding for the development of the ports of Helsinki and Lubeck-Travemunde

2025 July 5

14:55

Experts gather to discuss feasibility of modular micro reactors in maritime settings

12:19

ONGC and MOL to cooperate on building, owning, operating two VLECs

10:34

38th Bureau Veritas Hellenic Marine Technical Committee meeting highlights pathways to decarbonization and innovation

09:47

Fincantieri delivers the PPA “KRI BRAWIJAYA-320” to the Indonesian Navy

2025 July 4

18:04

CIMC Raffles shipyard launches WTIV Norse Energy for DEME

17:57

NAVTOR opens new office in Dubai to support regional growth

17:42

ONGC inks deal with MOL to build two VLECs

17:33

YIT Infra secures contract to expand the West Harbour

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news