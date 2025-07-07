Israeli military conducts airstrikes on three ports in Yemen

On July 7, 2025, the Israeli military conducted airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled infrastructure in Yemen, specifically the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif, as well as the Ras Kanatib power plant, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s release.

The operation, named "Black Flag" by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, involved approximately 20 fighter jets deploying over 50 munitions.

The strikes were in response to repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory and followed an attack on a Liberian-flagged commercial vessel, Magic Seas, in the Red Sea on July 6, 2025, which was attributed to the Houthis.

The IDF stated, "IAF jets, guided by intelligence, struck Houthi terror targets at the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Salif, and the Ras Kanatib Power Plant. These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime."

Among the targets was the Galaxy Leader, a commercial vessel seized by the Houthis in November 2023, which the IDF claimed was equipped with a radar system to track vessels for "terror operations."

Katz warned, "Yemen will be treated the same as Tehran. Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have it cut off."

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that the strikes caused power outages in Hodeidah, with Mohammed Al Farah, a member of the Houthi political bureau, stating, "Targeting Yemeni ports, power stations, and other civilian facilities is an attempt to harm civilians and has no connection to any military activity."

The strikes followed an attack on the Magic Seas, a Greek-operated bulk carrier, approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Hodeidah. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the vessel was struck by unmanned explosive-laden boats and small arms fire, forcing the crew to abandon ship after it caught fire. No group officially claimed responsibility.