Low water levels on Danube disrupt shipping

Low water levels on the Danube River in Hungary, caused by an ongoing heatwave, are disrupting shipping operations, agriculture, and local ecosystems. The river, Europe’s second-longest and a key transport route, has seen water levels drop to near-record lows, forcing cargo ships to operate at reduced capacity and increasing freight costs.

According to Attila Bencsik, deputy president of the Hungarian Shipping Association, cargo ships are operating at 30-40% capacity, leaving more than half their cargo behind.

“Tariffs may increase up to 100%, as there is a surcharge when a ship cannot sail fully loaded,” said Attila Szegi, deputy spokesman for the Hungarian General Directorate of Water Management.

Szegi noted that such low water levels typically occur in August, not early July, but rain expected in the Danube catchment area next week may slightly improve conditions.

If water levels drop further, freight traffic may shift to rail or road.

The International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River (ICPDR) highlighted the river’s volatility, noting a flow of 2,150 cubic meters per second at the Romanian border, 40% of the July average. Earlier this year, flows reached 8,000 m³/s. The ICPDR projects 20% lower summer flows by 2050, with increased flood risks, impacting the $25 billion in annual trade facilitated by the Danube.