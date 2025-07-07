Norse Ship Management takes over MV VIKING ORCA and MV KRAKEN

Norse Ship Management Pte. Ltd. announced that it has assumed management of two vessels, MV VIKING ORCA and MV KRAKEN, in June 2025.

This development expands the company’s portfolio in providing technical and commercial management services to ship owners globally.

“We are grateful to the vessel owners for their trust in our capabilities, our partners for their continued support, and our team members, both aboard the vessels and onshore, for their dedication and expertise,” the company said in its statement.

Norse Ship Management, a Singapore-based company, is part of a group that includes Norse Shipholding Pte. Ltd., Norse Management (UK) Ltd., Norse Swiss AG, and Norseman Company Inc. The group manages a diversified fleet of container feeder ships, supramax bulkers, and product tankers, with over 100 sale and purchase deals completed, including newbuildings in multiple countries.