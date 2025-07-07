Seaturns secures €2.45 million via Keenest to advance full‑scale wave energy demonstrator

Seaturns has raised €2.45 million in a fundraising round led by the Keenest platform, with participation from long-time shareholders Team For The Planet and Sébastien Duez, and newcomer Lawrence Sigaud, Deputy CEO of Seaturns.

Vincent Tournerie, founder and president, thanked “the 1,543 investors who have placed their trust in us,” noting the support was “crucial for deploying our full‑scale demonstrator and accelerating our industrial development.”

Renan Labrunie, COO of Keenest, said Seaturns’ wave-energy technology has “shown outstanding results during 18 months of real‑world testing, both in terms of electricity production and system resilience.”

Lawrence Sigaud highlighted the technology’s potential in Europe’s energy mix and its role in decarbonization.

Denis Galha Garcia, co‑founder and innovation director at Team For The Planet, reaffirmed his organisation’s support, citing their belief in the solution’s scalability and environmental integrity.

Seaturns’ solution is designed for seamless marine integration and increased resilience to extreme conditions. Its optimized manufacturing and simplified installation aim to reduce costs and enable rapid deployment of wave farms.

A quarter-scale prototype was tested at Ifremer in Brest for 18 months until February 2025, validating the concept’s robustness and efficiency.

The €2.45 million will be used to finalize R&D on a full-scale demonstrator planned for deployment in summer 2025 at the Sem‑Rev site, initiate industrialization, and accelerate international commercialization.

Since its founding, Seaturns has received support from Bpifrance, the European Union (Horizon Europe), the French government through the i‑Nov innovation contest, the Nouvelle‑Aquitaine Region, Ifremer, and the Open‑C foundation.

